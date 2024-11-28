How To Use PayPal To Turn Black Friday Into 'Stack Friday'
* Offers are subject to availability. Redeem points for cash and other options. PayPal Rewards terms and merchant exclusions apply. Offers change often so refer to merchant site for the most accurate information. PayPal may earn a commission when you make a purchase. #PayPalAffiliate
Everybody knows that Black Friday and the week around Thanksgiving is a great time to take care of your holiday shopping, as well as stock your home with all the things you've wanted to buy for yourself but didn't want to pay at full price. What you might not know, however, is that you can use PayPal to stack your savings into even bigger deals — turning your Black Friday into "Stack Friday." Stack your holiday deals by finding sales on the brands you love, saving their cash back offer in the PayPal app, and use PayPal checkout online to earn cash back!*
Best of all, you don't need to scour the web hunting for these extra savings like you would with typical Black Friday discounts, as you can easily find these cash back offers right in the PayPal app.
For example, you might be a techie who loves to scoop up the latest and greatest gadgets — like the Microsoft Surface Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You're already holiday shopping for your loved ones, and you decide to treat yourself and buy yourself something nice after coming across a Black Friday deal too enticing to resist. By using PayPal online checkout, you'll earn cash back on the purchase — stacking multiple deals. It's really that simple.
Use PayPal to earn cash back on top of Black Friday deals
With all the chaos that comes with the holiday season, the last thing you want is to make your holiday shopping more complicated. Fortunately, PayPal simplifies things by offering all of its savable cash back deals in a single place — the PayPal app — so you won't have to treat the entirety of the internet as one big scavenger hunt for the best Black Friday deals.
Here's how you can make your own "Stack Friday" using the PayPal app:
If you don't already have the PayPal app, download it to your smartphone or tablet. If you're an Apple user, you can find it on the Apple App Store. Android users can find it on the Google Play store. Or you can go straight to the source and download the app from PayPal's website.
Create a PayPal account if you don't already have one to log in with. With a PayPal account, you can link credit cards, bank accounts, and more to make sending and receiving money easier than ever before.
Once you're logged in, tap Offers at the bottom of your screen.
From there, you'll be able to see the hundreds of different offers PayPal has for your favorite brands and stores. Before you begin shopping, you can even mark them as favorites with a quick tap and save them for later.Advertisement
Save the offer and use PayPal online checkout to purchase these items to earn cash back. If they're already on sale for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you'll be stacking your deals and maximizing your purchasing power. Holiday shopping may not be a competition, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible to "win" Black Friday — and this is how you can do it!
Whether it's for electronics, shoes and clothes, beauty products, home decor, or much, much more, make PayPal your go-to for great deals amid the chaos of holiday shopping. Once you download the PayPal app, you can start grabbing deals without even having to look for them. Don't just pay — PayPal, and turn your Black Friday into "Stack Friday."