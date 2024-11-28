How To Use PayPal To Turn Black Friday Into 'Stack Friday'

* Offers are subject to availability. Redeem points for cash and other options. PayPal Rewards terms and merchant exclusions apply. Offers change often so refer to merchant site for the most accurate information. PayPal may earn a commission when you make a purchase. #PayPalAffiliate

Everybody knows that Black Friday and the week around Thanksgiving is a great time to take care of your holiday shopping, as well as stock your home with all the things you've wanted to buy for yourself but didn't want to pay at full price. What you might not know, however, is that you can use PayPal to stack your savings into even bigger deals — turning your Black Friday into "Stack Friday." Stack your holiday deals by finding sales on the brands you love, saving their cash back offer in the PayPal app, and use PayPal checkout online to earn cash back!*

Best of all, you don't need to scour the web hunting for these extra savings like you would with typical Black Friday discounts, as you can easily find these cash back offers right in the PayPal app.

For example, you might be a techie who loves to scoop up the latest and greatest gadgets — like the Microsoft Surface Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You're already holiday shopping for your loved ones, and you decide to treat yourself and buy yourself something nice after coming across a Black Friday deal too enticing to resist. By using PayPal online checkout, you'll earn cash back on the purchase — stacking multiple deals. It's really that simple.