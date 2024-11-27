What Does It Mean When Your Engine Is Burning Oil & Can You Fix It?

An automobile engine is a complex arrangement of moving metal components that require a critical element in order to function: oil. Without the lubrication provided by engine oil, friction, heat, and loose particles would have everything under the hood come to a screeching halt. Not only does this lubricant keep metal parts from grinding against each other, but it also aids in preventing corrosion from forming. This is why it's so critical to maintain the proper fluid levels and to learn the signs that your car's engine oil is running low.

However, there are places you don't want oil in your engine, and that's why select areas are sealed off with gaskets. When your vehicle begins to burn oil, in the simplest terms, it means that the lubricant has wandered into places it's not supposed to be. While unfortunate for your nose, the pungent smell is an indicator you might have a leak or, even worse, your engine may be on its deathbed.

It's important to remember your vehicle will likely use up more oil as it gets older. So, if you've had to add more oil under the hood of your high-milage car recently, it doesn't necessarily indicate a problem.