Is The 2025 Subaru 360 Van Real?

A video published in August 2024 reveals futuristic, obviously AI-generated, vehicles mixed with old footage of Subaru's first car, the Subaru 360, behind a commanding voiceover talking about the "future of vans." It's easy to let hype and hope lead to being tricked into thinking a vehicle like this, dubbed the Subaru 360 Van, could come from the automaker known for taking the unconventional route. On top of Subaru's unique spin on building cars, the company actually produced a van based on the 360, and brought it to the U.S. in 1969 and 1970.

We don't disagree that the 360 is among the few discontinued Subaru models that deserve a second chance. However, there's been no official announcement from the company, and something's just not quite right with the Subaru logo affixed to the van in the video.

The video introducing the 2025 Subaru 360 Van jumps between images of at least two new model designs and video footage of a vintage Subaru 360. The voiceover points out features such as LED headlights, large windows, and sleek lines. Inside the cabin, we see a large display screen that spans the dash and seats that swivel to face each other to facilitate conversation and other activities one might perform in a van, such as camping and whatnot.

