Get Up To 60% Off On xTool Laser Engravers On Black Friday 2024
There are few practices that let all onlookers know you mean business quite like laser engraving. Anyone could write or type their information onto a business card, for example, but if you show up to the meeting passing out laser-engraved business cards, everyone knows you're a force to be reckoned with. Of course, paying a service to perform bulk laser engraving for you can be somewhat expensive, and unless you have a certain degree of expertise, it's not something you can easily do yourself. However, this is all under the assumption that you don't have the best equipment available to you.
Whether you're looking to engage in a bit of high-level crafting or even want to start your own professional engraving service, a brand you can trust to have your back is xTool. xTool has spent years developing its personal compact laser engraving technology, offering a variety of devices that both expedite and simplify the engraving process.
If these devices have been outside your price range in the past, then keep your eyes on the xTool website on Black Friday 2024 for some of the biggest discounts of the year. We're talking sales up to 60% off, perfect for making that first investment into the future of crafting. Plus, if you meet certain purchase thresholds during the event, you'll receive additional discounts for as much as $600 off a $5,999 sale. If you already have an xTool device, you can also grab all accessories for 10% off, including the new Purifier AP2 for just $699. These are definitely deals you won't want to miss, particularly because this is going to be the last sales event xTool is hosting before next year. If you think you're going to need a laser engraver in 2025, now's the time to jump on it.
Start strong with the xTool P2
If you're not quite sure where to start with an xTool laser engraver, there's no better place than the brand's flagship laser engravers, the P2. This 55W CO2 laser cutter is more than powerful enough to serve the needs of small business owners and acrylic crafting enthusiasts, yet also small enough to fit comfortably on your home crafting table.
The xTool P2's laser cutter is powerful enough to cut through black walnut up to 0.71 inches thick, as well as acrylic material up to 0.79 inches thick. In the latter case, that acrylic can be of any color you like, even transparent acrylic. The work bed measures in at 26 by 14 inches, plenty of space for large projects, and boasts some of the fastest operation speed amongst xTool's laser engravers. SlashGear writer Chris Burns gave the xTool P2 a 9 out of 10 score in his review, praising the speed and precision of its work as well as the ease and simplicity of its use.
During the Black Friday 2024 sale, you can grab an xTool P2 laser cutter from xTool's website for 31% off its usual price for $3,449. If you'd rather not pay a flat price, the xTool P2 is also available for $121 per month with 0% APR for 24 months with Affirm.
The xTool S1 is an excellent budget option
Perhaps you're looking for a good middle point between function and value for your laser cutter. That's understandable; you don't want to go all-in on something with all the bells and whistles if you're not sure you'll actually need them. In this case, the middle-grounder you're looking for is none other than the xTool S1.
The xTool S1 is ideal for those looking to get their start with laser engraving and cutting for professional purposes, but don't want to go full-throttle right off the bat. The S1 utilizes a blue diode laser cutter with multiple swappable wattages to meet your exact needs. The base laser is 40W, but you can also swap to the 20W and 10W modules as your needs dictate. Whichever module you're using, the S1's Pin-Point laser positioning system will ensure that all engraving jobs can be completed in a single pass with no waste.
You can grab an xTool S1 laser engraver for your business or workshop this Black Friday 2024 with a 40W module for just $1,799 or $62 monthly for 24 months. If you'd prefer a different module, you can get the 20W module setup for $1,399 or $87 monthly, or the 10W module setup for $899 or $56 monthly. One of the most popular bundles right now is the 20W All-In-One SafetyPro kit, which includes the 20W module setup and a full suite of safety accessories for $2,399.
Take things up a notch with the xTool F series
Perhaps you already have some experience in the laser engraving field and know exactly what you want out of such a device. You know what these machines are capable of and want something that'll really give you some bang for your buck. If you want to see what xTool's laser engravers are really capable of, no device will do a better job of showing you than the xTool F series, including the F1U and F1 models.
The xTool F1U is one of the biggest, toughest units that the brand has on offer, perfect for professional business people like jewelry store owners and batch engraving services. If you're planning on doing a lot of engraving on a regular basis, the xTool F1U has the muscle to support you. This device features a dual laser engraving system, consisting of a 20W blue diode laser and a 20W fiber laser. These powerful lasers can pierce right through even thick metal objects, allowing you to emboss and engrave just about anything you can think of. The dual setup also gives it unparalleled speed, allowing for movement at 10,000mm per second. With its Auto Streamline production feature, you can set up a series of projects to engrave or emboss at high speed automatically.
All of that power is definitely appealing, but what if you need something a little more mobile? You can still get an impressive degree of power from the xTool F1U's smaller sibling, the xTool F1. This compact beastie boasts its own dual laser setup consisting of a 10W blue diode laser and a 2W infrared laser. While not as powerful as the F1U, it's still more than strong enough to handle detailed jewelry and metal engraving with speed and precision. Plus, since it's lighter and smaller, it's great for public demos at craft fairs or in the front of a craft store.
During xTool's Black Friday 2024 event, you can get the xTool F1U for $3,499 or $121 monthly for 24 months with 0% APR with Affirm. The xTool F1, meanwhile, is available for just $1,199 or $75 monthly.
The xTool M series is perfect for D.I.Y. enthusiasts
Maybe the heftier laser engravers seem a little too excessive for your needs. If you're just looking for some D.I.Y. assistance, crafting stuff more for fun than profit, then xTool has that base covered as well with its M series devices, including the M1U and M1.
The xTool M1U is the world's first four-in-one D.I.Y. craft machine, boasting features for an impressive breadth of crating projects. This device is equipped with a blue diode laser, of course, but it also has a cutting blade, an inkjet module, and a pen module. The xTool M1U can seamlessly cut, draw, print, and engrave in a single, seamless stream of operations, using intelligent multitasking systems to swap functions as necessary. With the help of Phone Snapshot Precise Preview, you can get an up-close view of the action from your smartphone.
If the xTool M1U still seems a bit too extravagant, there's an even simpler model available for beginner D.I.Y. work: the xTool M1. This iteration brings things down to two functions, the laser engraver and the cutting tool, making it great for simple engraving and vinyl cutting, among other projects. The blade can cut at both 45 and 60 degree angles, so you still get plenty of modularity in the shape and size of projects you can make.
The xTool M1U is available with a 20W laser module during the Black Friday 2024 event for $1,499, or $94 monthly with 0% APR for 24 months with Affirm. The xTool M1, meanwhile, can be picked up for $799.99, or just $50 monthly.