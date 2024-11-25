Can You Buy A Car With A Learner's Permit? What You Need To Know

Once the car is purchased, it can't be legally driven without getting it insured and registered (some of the hidden costs of buying a car). Unfortunately, this is where it gets nearly impossible with just a learner's permit in many states.

Advertisement

Choosing and buying the best insurance for a car is possible but a bit of a challenge. The buyer with a learner's permit must be able to name a primary driver with a license, usually a family member or spouse. This is required since insurance providers will need to make sure someone with a license is responsible for the insured vehicle. Then, the individual with the learner's permit will be listed on the policy. Make sure the licensed person lives with you, or they'll need to have the vehicle title in their name, adding another layer of difficulty to the process.

Here's where it somehow gets even worse for young learner's permit holders. If you don't have a valid driver's license, you cannot register a vehicle at all — some states may let you if someone with a driver's license is considered a part owner of the vehicle. At this point, you may end up owning a car you can't drive in some cases. But at least the car will be available for when you get your driver's license and can bring the car title and insurance to the DMV to get registered and hit the road.

Advertisement