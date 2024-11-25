Can You Buy A Car With A Learner's Permit? What You Need To Know
It's hard to not imagine yourself behind the wheel of your dream car while earning a driver's license, finally free to drive anywhere on your own, cruise with friends, or even head to a track. But if you don't have a driver's license just yet, can you still buy a car to practice with or even save for after you earn the license? Some hopeful drivers may be in the middle of getting a license, meaning they at least have a learner's permit. Is this enough to purchase a vehicle? Yes, but there are some challenges you'll need to work around.
A learner's permit is for those that are practicing to drive with the goal of obtaining a driver's license. There are some rules and restrictions that come with having a learner's permit, which can make it difficult to purchase, register, and get insurance for a car. While it's possible to buy a car with just a learner's permit, there may be a lot of tricky obstacles to make it happen.
How to buy a car with just a learner's permit
It's possible to buy a car with just a learner's permit, but it comes with some challenges. A learner's permit can be obtained at a DMV with the right identification and by passing a vision and written test — some states even allow you to take the test online or in a state-approved driver education program. Once a young driver gets their learner's permit, they can practice driving under the supervision of a licensed driver. They can also buy a car at this stage, although there are a few things to keep in mind.
While it's legal to buy a used car or brand new one with just a learner's permit, a lot of dealerships may turn you down without a valid driver's license for liability reasons. Whether acquiring the vehicle with cash or financing, more often than not, a dealership will require you to have a co-signer with a valid driver's license. This can present yet another challenge in the process, but it's actually not even the toughest part.
Can you register and insure a car with a learner's permit?
Once the car is purchased, it can't be legally driven without getting it insured and registered (some of the hidden costs of buying a car). Unfortunately, this is where it gets nearly impossible with just a learner's permit in many states.
Choosing and buying the best insurance for a car is possible but a bit of a challenge. The buyer with a learner's permit must be able to name a primary driver with a license, usually a family member or spouse. This is required since insurance providers will need to make sure someone with a license is responsible for the insured vehicle. Then, the individual with the learner's permit will be listed on the policy. Make sure the licensed person lives with you, or they'll need to have the vehicle title in their name, adding another layer of difficulty to the process.
Here's where it somehow gets even worse for young learner's permit holders. If you don't have a valid driver's license, you cannot register a vehicle at all — some states may let you if someone with a driver's license is considered a part owner of the vehicle. At this point, you may end up owning a car you can't drive in some cases. But at least the car will be available for when you get your driver's license and can bring the car title and insurance to the DMV to get registered and hit the road.