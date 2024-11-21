New Google Home Features Make Nest Cameras Even Smarter - Here's How

Google Home has been one of the leading software platforms in the smart home game since it first launched. It is frequently ranked as one of the most effective platforms for networking and controlling smart devices. Google has produced several first-party speakers, doorbells, thermostats, Wi-Fi routers, and dozens of other devices that can all be integrated into this system, but few of them are more popular than the Nest home security cameras.

There are a lot of great third-party cameras that work with Google Home, but Nest is considered one of the best major home security brands on the market. One of the ways that Google has managed to keep its house brand at the forefront of the industry is by consistently ensuring that these cameras are kept up to date with the latest and greatest technology with regular updates.

Lately, Google has been pushing hard to integrate its artificial intelligence platform, Gemini, into every aspect of its ecosystem. Now it seems that the company is aiming to make its Nest cameras even smarter by adding Gemini to their software. Here's how it's going to work and what these changes mean for your smart home security system.

