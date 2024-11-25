4 Underrated Subaru Starlink Features

These days, more and more people are living their lives on the go, and that means that they are regularly being pushed to plan out daily, weekly, and even monthly routines during their morning or evening commute. Likewise, if you're looking to make last-minute plans, you may indeed be sorting those final details out while you're behind the wheel. If you find yourself in that group of modern movers and shakers, the Starlink Concierge function could be a time-saving, even game-changing way to limit the headache of planning your life on the fly.

Advertisement

Concierge Services is, of course, inspired by the concept of a hotel concierge in that the Starlink feature helps facilitate the booking of restaurant reservations and the acquisition of tickets to sporting, concert, and theater events with little to no effort from users. The feature can assist with booking hotel reservations and help identify points of interest for travelers looking for something fun to do in an unfamiliar locale.

Subaru owners can get these tasks and others done in real time by connecting with a live human being through the Concierge Services feature on their in-dash display screen, communicating directly with an associate through the vehicle's microphone and speakers. Best of all, the Concierge will even send directions directly to your car's navigation screen to help you find the best route to your event.

Advertisement