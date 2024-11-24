Was 2014 A Good Year For The Harley-Davidson Street Glide? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Harley-Davidson has been around the motorcycle scene for ages, to the point that it's hard to imagine a time where the company's two-wheeled offerings haven't been on the road. Naturally, this means that it boasts an incredibly deep and varied motorcycle catalog. Alongside those that have taken their place as Harley-Davidson's strangest models ever made, there are those that prioritize aesthetics, fuel efficiency, power, and, in many cases, comfort. Looking over Harley-Davidson's many body styles, there are several that are specifically designed to keep riders pain-free as they engage in long-distance rides.
Known as Harley-Davidson's Grand American Touring motorcycles, these more driver-friendly frames come in a variety of shapes and looks. One of the most prominent of the bunch is the Street Glide, which was introduced as it's known today back in 2006. It has built its reputation as one of the most comfortable Harley-Davidsons for long-distance riding, but that's not to say that all renditions of it are created equal. Like any motorcycle, each year of the Street Glide has its share of strengths and weaknesses in regard to comfort, maneuverability, build quality, looks, and more — and riders have never shied away from discussing them.
For instance, the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide has been extensively covered online in the decade since it hit the streets. Here's what owners have said about it and what the consensus is on whether it's a good model year.
The 2014 Street Glide comes highly recommended from most riders
As far as those who've shared their feelings on the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, it appears that the majority of riders are more than happy with their purchase.
"I bought a new streetglide last year and never looked back! Lots of power and rides like a rolling couch," Harley-Davidson Forums user Nitrusfix wrote in 2013. In the same thread, FNGonaRK was also highly satisfied with the 2014 Street Glide, specifically highlighting the motorcycle's suspension, stereo, navigation equipment, and overall user-friendliness.
"I'm 5'7" also and bought a 2014 Streetglide special and I love it. Handles better, rides better, corners like a dream," added radar007usa in a thread on the V-Twin Forum, giving the 2014 model plenty of praise. User uppercaseJC even called the bike one of the nicest-looking motorcycles Harley-Davidson has made.
Meanwhile, in a separate thread from 2024 on the Harley-Davidson Forums, user 95 Ultra Classic Rider spoke to the durability of their 2014 Street Glide, commenting, "My 14 Street Glide has been solid. 25k miles so far. Never had a need to open the engine and it does not seep or leak oil at all." Jshopes concurred on this point, noting that they've had to do little else than routine maintenance throughout the years on their Street Glide. Harley-Davidson Forums' Pass Rider put their 2014 model up against anything they'd purchased from Harley, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Honda, calling it the best motorcycle they'd ever owned.
The 2014 Street Glide, while widely praised, isn't perfect
Though the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide seems to have tons of positive reviews to its credit, it's not quite perfect. There are a few negative aspects of these bikes that seem to be inherent to their design and not individual problems.
Over on the Harley-Davidson Forums, user Batwing Bob pointed out that there is some heft to the 2014 Street Glide, so it's probably not the best ride for someone with bad knees or those incapable of handling extra weight. Another issue often talked about is the height of the bike stock and it not being the most welcoming for shorter riders. "I have a 14 SGS. I am 5'7" and could not quite flatfoot my bike," recalled Dyna Dave 117, explaining that they had to take their Street Glide in for a seat modification so they could sit comfortably.
It should also be mentioned that back around the time the Street Glide was released, Harley-Davidson issued a recall on them and several other models. A widespread defect in saddlebag mounting hardware could lead to them falling off and putting riders and anyone behind them in danger. Ultimately, roughly 185,000 Harley motorcycles were recalled, per NBC News in 2015. It's unknown just how many Street Glide units were impacted by this misstep, but at any rate, it's something to keep in mind if you're debating getting ahold of a 2014 model all these years later.
They may have some minor drawbacks, but overall, 2014 Street Glides aren't anywhere near the worst motorcycles in the history of Harley-Davidson. In fact, they appear to be solid, well-liked bikes among Harley-Davidson owners.