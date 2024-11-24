The Odd-Looking British Plane Designed To Be A True Helicopter Alternative

Since the first days of humanity's venture into the skies, aircraft designers have tried numerous designs and features. The history of air travel is filled with all manner of unusual aircraft, from Howard Hughes' Spruce Goose to Alexander Lippisch's Aerodyne; there are plenty of strange aircraft designs that took to the skies. Typically, a new design element is created to fill a niche, or something is modified in an attempt to make it more efficient, which doesn't always work.

If you look at an aircraft like the F-16 Fighting Falcon that's been around for 45+ years, you'll see numerous variants and design tweaks. That's common with military as well as civilian aircraft, and one of the strangest designs that made it to production is the Edgley Optica. The Edgley EA-7 Optica is a British aircraft designed specifically for low-speed observation. Essentially, the purpose of the Edgley Optica was to create a low-cost alternative to helicopters, and it has a distinctive shape.

The aircraft's unusual configuration is what makes it so fascinating because planes just don't look like the Edgley Optica. Of course, that's the point — the idea wasn't to make a new fixed-wing aircraft; it was to produce an alternative to a helicopter, which is a complex and expensive vehicle to operate. Ideally, the Edgley Optica could remain in an area for extended periods for observation missions, and to that end, it's been successful, though only 22 were ever produced, with one remaining unfinished.

[Featured image by Anthony Noble via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | GFDL 1.2]