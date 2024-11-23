3 Of The Worst VR Headsets To Buy For Beginners

It was not too long ago that the concept of virtual reality was only possible in the worlds of sci-fi novels, cartoons, and cinematic Hollywood blockbusters. But with the commercial release of the now discontinued Oculus Rift back in 2013, this cutting-edge innovation has significantly altered the way the general public interacts with technology. As virtual reality technology has grown over the last decade, so has the market. Increasing competition and a wider availability of products — from refined headsets and gear attachments to quality immersive video game content — has made it an ideal time to buy a VR headset.

However, with so many options, it can be confusing to figure out which headset is the best choice for you, especially if you're new to the world of virtual reality. Some factors to consider are the quality of the components, the level of comfortability, and compatibility with your other consoles. New buyers also need to consider what they'll be using the headsets for, as some equipment is better suited for immersive video gaming than others. Moreover, these headsets can cost quite a pretty penny, as seen earlier this year with the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple's high-end augmented reality headset, with a whopping $3,499 price tag. Bearing all of these considerations in mind, we've taken the liberty of compiling a list of some of the worst virtual reality headsets to avoid, especially if you are just starting to use this technology.

