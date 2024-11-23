This App Lets You Auto-Minimize Mac Apps At Startup

Beyond some of the built-in MacBook features that can change the way you use your laptop, installing apps from the App Store allows you to accomplish a great deal more. By navigating to System Settings > General > Login Items & Extensions, you can add programs that you want running automatically when you log into your Mac. Utility services that often run in the background will benefit the most from being added to this list — since you won't have to launch them every time you power on your Mac computer.

However, you will notice that adding many login items can start cluttering up your Mac on startup, and it's rather cumbersome to have to minimize all services each time manually. Previous versions of macOS addressed this annoyance by allowing users to auto-minimize apps on startup, but this feature, for whatever reason, has been removed in newer versions of the operating system. Fret not, because there is a workaround to tuck away application windows when you boot up your Mac — and here's how you can do it.