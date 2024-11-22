Can You Drive Without An Engine Splash Shield?

I learned to work on my own cars out of budgetary necessity. As a teenager, I could afford neither professional services, nor cars that were new enough to run without the need for regular repairs and maintenance. My grandfather had been a race driver and mechanic for decades, and helped educate me on auto repair and prevented me from making many mistakes during my long learning period. Cars were far less complicated then, and there are components common to vehicles now that weren't part of the equation three or four decades ago. Many modern cars have a splash guard mounted on the underside of the engine compartment to protect the components under the hood from water, mud, rocks, and other road detritus.

A missing or damaged engine shield can allow water to intrude in places it doesn't belong, like around the ignition coil and spark plug wires. If enough water gets in these places to act as an insulator, you might notice a loss of performance, or your car could stop running altogether. Mud, rocks, and debris can also damage radiator fins, fan blades, and other parts under the hood. While it is theoretically safe to drive short distances on clear pavement in good weather without a splash shield in place, road and weather conditions can be unpredictable, and it doesn't take much to damage your car to the point where it could need an expensive repair.