3 Of The Best Goodreads Alternatives

Goodreads, the book-tracking app owned by Amazon, is a good starter app for the avid book reader. It allows users to keep track of books they want to read, ones they've already read, and ones they're currently reading. There's also the ability to create additional "shelves" if you want to organize books in a more personalized fashion. However, there are some drawbacks with the app that become painstakingly obvious for users once they've been consistently reading for more than a month. Some flaws might be noticed even sooner than that.

Advertisement

First of all, the UI is outdated and laggy. One would expect an app with Bezos money to be a little more responsive than it is. Furthermore, it's inconsistent with its features between iOS and Android. Readers on iPhone are able to choose the exact edition of a book they're reading, while Android users are forced to settle with whatever edition the app provides. Bookworms can be particularly picky when tracking their books, and many avoid certain copies of a book simply because they don't like the aesthetics of the cover, opting for perhaps a less popular version.

This might seem trivial to casual readers or non-readers, but if you can't track the exact edition you're reading, the app can inaccurately track your progress. There's not much social aspect to the app beyond being able to like other people's reading updates. Sure, there are reviews, but that's not the same as sharing pictures of a recent book haul. So when Goodreads doesn't cut it, here are a few alternatives that will even let users transfer their Goodreads library over.

Advertisement