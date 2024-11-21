How To Make Google Docs Look Like A Book

As the most popular word processing software on the planet, Google Docs even beats out the once-ubiquitous Microsoft Word in terms of its user base. That popularity is likely due to Docs' cloud-centric workflow that keeps everything saved automatically and allows for real-time collaboration, as well as its unbeatable price scheme: free until you exceed 15GB of Google Drive storage. But it can take some time to get to know all the Google Docs shortcuts you need to know. When you start trying to get fancy with Docs, that's when it can stop being as user friendly as it first appears. For example, what if you want to write a book in Docs, or at least format your work to look like a book?

There are a couple of reasons why you might have clicked on this article. The first thing you may be looking to do is to format your Google Doc for the purposes of long-form literary writing — in other words, you're writing a book and want to know how it should be formatted. The other reason is to make your document "look" like a book, which is to say, you want it to have headers, page numbers, and other elements that replicate the look of pages in a book.

Making a Google Doc look like a book isn't an intuitive process, but it is possible. While competing products like Scrivener exist for the express purpose of channeling your inner Hemingway, many writers still choose to use Docs for long-form projects, and they make it work. Either by adjusting settings manually or by using templates, you can format your Google Doc for book writing, or make it look like a book. Here's how.

