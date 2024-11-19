Can You Play Microsoft FreeCell For Free? Here Are Your Options

If you're on a platform like macOS or Linux where Microsoft FreeCell isn't supported, there are a few different ways to play the game. First off, if you're comfortable, running a Windows Virtual Machine (VM) on your computer is always an option. This allows you to run a complete and functional copy of Windows within your host OS, so you could install and play FreeCell here as you normally would on a Windows PC. Another method of playing FreeCell on macOS and Linux is via Wine, which lets you run a Windows app right on your macOS or Linux computer.

There's also the option of running a non-Microsoft version of Freecell. For macOS users, one of the top free FreeCell apps to install is Full Deck Solitaire. It features some of the same functionalities as Microsoft FreeCell, such as giving hints, resetting the current deck, and redealing a new game. Plus, you can also customize how the game looks just like in the Microsoft version. Unlike the Microsoft Solitaire Collection, though, Full Deck Solitaire offers more than 80 games.

For Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux distros for beginner and advanced users, try Aisleriot instead. It's a free and open-source app featuring FreeCell and over 80 other card games. What makes it convenient to use is that it's already pre-installed on some distros. If you can't find it on your computer, you can also install it from the official app store for your distro or with a single command in the terminal.

