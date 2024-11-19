How To Reset Your Microsoft Account Password Directly From Your Xbox

The Xbox console line has been a constant on the gaming scene since 2001, with the Xbox Series X and Series S currently holding down the fort. While they've always been sold as gaming consoles first and foremost, there's always been more to them than meets the eye. Look no further than the very first in the lineage, which was packed with forgotten features that have become pure nostalgia. As the years have gone on, console generations have passed, and technology has become more advanced, Xbox has continued to expand its reach beyond the realm of gaming.

In the modern era, Xbox consoles are multimedia packages. They play video games, stream movies, television, and music, link to social media platforms like Twitter and Discord, and a whole lot more. There are even things the Xbox Series X can do that the PlayStation 5 doesn't come close to. Naturally, the Xbox consoles of today also connect directly to your Microsoft account, which has become an essential element to the Xbox experience. Microsoft accounts are necessary to access Xbox features, so you'll want to keep that password in mind.

Fortunately, if you do lose your Microsoft account password, don't fret. Per the Xbox Support website, you can recover it right from your Xbox in a few simple steps.

