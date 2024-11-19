How To Reset Your Microsoft Account Password Directly From Your Xbox
The Xbox console line has been a constant on the gaming scene since 2001, with the Xbox Series X and Series S currently holding down the fort. While they've always been sold as gaming consoles first and foremost, there's always been more to them than meets the eye. Look no further than the very first in the lineage, which was packed with forgotten features that have become pure nostalgia. As the years have gone on, console generations have passed, and technology has become more advanced, Xbox has continued to expand its reach beyond the realm of gaming.
In the modern era, Xbox consoles are multimedia packages. They play video games, stream movies, television, and music, link to social media platforms like Twitter and Discord, and a whole lot more. There are even things the Xbox Series X can do that the PlayStation 5 doesn't come close to. Naturally, the Xbox consoles of today also connect directly to your Microsoft account, which has become an essential element to the Xbox experience. Microsoft accounts are necessary to access Xbox features, so you'll want to keep that password in mind.
Fortunately, if you do lose your Microsoft account password, don't fret. Per the Xbox Support website, you can recover it right from your Xbox in a few simple steps.
Resetting a Microsoft account password through an Xbox is pretty easy
Before starting the Microsoft account password reset process, there are a couple key things to have on hand first. The phone number, as well as the attached phone, and alternate recovery email attached to the account are necessary for the process, so you'll want to know those ahead of getting started. Once you have them, you can get to work.
1. At your console's Sign In screen, enter your Microsoft account email address and select "I forgot my password."
2. Enter the passcode displayed on the screen.
3. Now on the "Show that you're you" screen, choose if you'd like to be contacted via phone or email with your security code. Alternatively, if you have an authenticator app set up, you can use that instead. If two-step verification is enabled, you'll have to request and type in the code twice with two different contact methods.
4. Once past the security checks, you can now enter your new password. You'll have to type it in twice, and with that, it'll be reset.
Even though it's a bit older at this point, the Xbox Support website explains that if you have an Xbox 360, you can go through a similar set of steps to get a password reset on it, too. Regardless of the console in question, though, it's worth mentioning that sometimes, password resets don't work by no fault of your own.
Why a password reset might not work
Evidently, resetting your Microsoft account password on an Xbox console, those modern and dated, is as straightforward as can be. This way, you can get back to gaming and streaming as quickly as possible without having to bring in a host of other devices and apps to get things set straight. Unfortunately, sometimes, password resets don't immediately work when done on a console. When this issue does arise, more often than not it's not because you did anything wrong. Technology is finicky, after all, and sometimes you have to do some troubleshooting.
In the event a reset doesn't work and you can't sign in, it's first recommended to check in on the Xbox Status page. This website monitors the status of various online Xbox features and functionality, so if you're wondering if Microsoft or Xbox services are down or if it's just you, this would be the place to visit to learn more. It may be inconvenient, but if you're able, you can try signing into your Microsoft account with the new password on your phone or computer, this way you can determine if the issue is with your account or the console itself. If all else fails, ideally, reaching out to Xbox or Microsoft directly should be enough to get the situation cleared up.
If you're an Xbox gamer in this day and age, a Microsoft account is a must. Be it for security reasons or by your own forgetfulness, password resets are necessary and, thankfully, pretty simple to go through. Sure, problems can present themselves, but on the whole, getting a new Microsoft account password is entirely doable in a few steps right from your console.