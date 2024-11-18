How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Your Steam Deck
The Steam Deck has been a hit with PC players who want to play their favorite games on the go (or even in bed). But that portability has come with questionable controls that have plagued many gamers, especially when playing certain titles. The small touch screen has made some UI buttons frustratingly small, causing inaccurate inputs, and the handheld device itself feels heavy after being held for a while, not to mention ongoing complaints over the sensitivity and movement compared to playing the same game on a PC with a mouse and keyboard.
Luckily, the Steam Deck is compatible with a wide range of controllers, creating a much more familiar gameplay experience even if you're nowhere near your living room. Steam Deck players have especially enjoyed playing with an Xbox controller, which provides a lot of configuration customization as well as physical customization options for extra comfort. Wondering how to connect an Xbox controller to your Steam Deck? Luckily, it's very straightforward, allowing you to play the Steam Deck through your TV for a true console experience.
Connect wireless controllers to Bluetooth
It's luckily quite simple to connect most Xbox controllers to the Steam Deck in one step — official Xbox controllers or third-party Xbox controllers that use a USB should be instantly recognized by the Steam Deck once plugged in. If you're using a wireless Xbox controller, you'll want to connect it to your Steam Deck via Bluetooth. Here's how:
- Press the STEAM button found on the bottom left corner of the Steam Deck (or access it through the STEAM MENU by pressing on the bottom left of the screen itself).
- In the Settings page, select Bluetooth.
- Look through the list of devices and select the Xbox controller you want to pair.
- Make sure your Steam Deck's Bluetooth is turned on (it'll be blue).
- When the Steam Deck says Searching For Devices, turn on the Xbox controller and press down on the pairing button on the top of the controller.
- The Xbox logo at the center of the controller should flash white.
- Press Ready to Pair on the Steam Deck.
At this point, your controller should be recognized and synced, and playing games on the go should be easier if you prefer an Xbox controller over the Steam Deck's controls. Steam Deck's Bluetooth is only compatible with Xbox controllers for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, which came out in 2016 or later.
Pick an Xbox controller
There are multiple Xbox controller options available, including a few different models and the age-old debate of wireless versus wired. A common option is the Xbox Wireless Controller, the default model for the Xbox Series X|S, which is textured and comfortable and available in a variety of custom colors. The D-pad is also known for precise inputs, so you'll get much more accurate movement than with the Steam Deck's native controls.
For a bit more oomph, the Scuf line of Xbox controllers has extra comfortable grips, including rear paddles perfect for fast finger movements and rumble feedback, all while being wireless. On the wired side, the Wolverine V2 by Razer is designed specifically with multiplayer shooters in mind down to the sensitivity options for its thumbstick.
Probably considered the GOAT of Xbox controllers, however, is the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Fully customizable from the button configurations to the swappable components, this controller will definitely be an upgrade from holding onto the heavy Steam Deck and using its clunky interface. Old-school Xbox fans can also use their Xbox 360 controller if preferred, but you have to purchase the correct adapter. At this point, however, it's easier and more cost-effective to buy a new controller.