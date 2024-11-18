The Steam Deck has been a hit with PC players who want to play their favorite games on the go (or even in bed). But that portability has come with questionable controls that have plagued many gamers, especially when playing certain titles. The small touch screen has made some UI buttons frustratingly small, causing inaccurate inputs, and the handheld device itself feels heavy after being held for a while, not to mention ongoing complaints over the sensitivity and movement compared to playing the same game on a PC with a mouse and keyboard.

Advertisement

Luckily, the Steam Deck is compatible with a wide range of controllers, creating a much more familiar gameplay experience even if you're nowhere near your living room. Steam Deck players have especially enjoyed playing with an Xbox controller, which provides a lot of configuration customization as well as physical customization options for extra comfort. Wondering how to connect an Xbox controller to your Steam Deck? Luckily, it's very straightforward, allowing you to play the Steam Deck through your TV for a true console experience.