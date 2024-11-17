Was 2010 A Good Year For The Chevy Silverado? Here's What Owners Have To Say
The brawny Silverado from Chevy made its first appearance in 1999 and is currently in its fourth generation. In 2023, Silverado was the second highest-selling truck, outpacing RAM, GMC, and Toyota, per Statista.com. This pickup has had some phenomenal production years, but it's also had some iterations included among used Chevrolet models you should steer clear of at all costs.
While expert reviews can help you get an overall sense of what a vehicle offers or lacks, in order to get the day-to-day real-world perspective, owner reviews can be among the most valuable. With regards to the 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500, the customer ratings paint a very favorable picture, but some reviews have also pointed out the truck's shortcomings, which may influence your opinion.
The standout aspects of Chevy's truck have to do with its tech-infused features, comfortable cabin, and potent engine options, particularly the V8s. On the downside, some owners dislike the active fuel management system and are disappointed with Silverado's poor gas mileage. Overall, with well over 1,400 owner reviews, 88 percent of owners recommend the 2010 Silverado Extended Cab, according to Kelly Blue Book.
Tech, comfort, and power
Many reviews have touted the Silverado's high-tech features and comfortable interior. One owner recounted, "My wife loved Mercedes, but she could hardly believe the technology in this truck." Others remarked on the convenience of features like remote start, powered and heated seats, backup sensors, and OnStar system. For some owners who opted for upper trims like the LTZ, they're happy with enhanced features like a manual shift option while towing up hills, trailer brake control, and a powered rear window.
The ergonomic interior of the 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 was also mentioned several times among the truck's positive benefits. One driver explained that one of his friends owns a Toyota Tundra and the other a Nissan Titan, but they both continually compliment the comfort of the Silverado. According to several reviews, the seats are exceedingly pleasant, providing the experience of resting on a couch and are made of durable upholstery. Among the interior's other advantages, according to owner reviews, are ample leg room and roomy passenger space, even in the rear of the cab.
Many drivers have also remarked that the 2010 Silverado packs plenty of punch in terms of engine output. Positive comments about this Chevy truck's capability are mostly from those owners with the 5.3-liter V8 engine variant. One owner posted, "Powerful engine with great low-end torque and high-end horsepower." In fact, the 5.3-liter is among the most reliable engines ever put in the Chevy Silverado.
Active Fuel Management and lackluster fuel economy
Not all 2010 Silverado reviews have been glowing, however, as there have been reported issues with the Active Fuel Management technology, leading some to search for which GM engines don't have the AFM system. Interestingly, although AFM is designed to enhance fuel economy, many drivers have complained about poor gas mileage. One Silverado owner explained that after logging nearly 20,000 miles, fuel economy dropped, and vibration began when the cylinders were deactivated using the active fuel management system. It is important to note, though, according to CarComplaints.com, the 2010 Silverado 1500 received some of the fewest complaints of any year, especially when compared to the 2004 and 2007 models.
Unfortunately, some drivers have reported as low as 13 miles per gallon during city travel and less than 15 miles per gallon on the highway while towing. This issue is prevalent enough to warrant at least one reviewer to compare their Silverado's thirst for fuel to a hog. An obviously frustrated owner lamented that nearly all their money goes towards fuel, even when driving conservatively. To help ease the strain on your wallet, consider applying some fuel-saving tips and tricks for pickup truck drivers.