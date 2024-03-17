5 Fuel-Saving Tips & Tricks For Pickup Truck Drivers

Pickup trucks are a popular choice among automobile buyers, and rightly so. They are powerful vehicles that can handle rough terrain and harsh weather conditions while allowing you to haul and tow more stuff than most other passenger vehicles. In the past, pickup trucks were rugged vehicles mostly devoid of sophisticated features and luxurious amenities.

Today, however, pickups come equipped with a wide range of technology, safety, and comfort-focused features, making these vehicles a lot more versatile than the functional models of the previous decades. What's more, pickup trucks have gotten a lot bigger over the decades. This has resulted in many pickup owners using their trucks for not just work-related tasks but also as their daily drivers for commuting to and fro and for road trips with friends and family.

One of the only real downsides to this increased usage, however, is that you'll need to account for the additional gas consumption. As useful as they might be on-road, pickup trucks, being large vehicles, are gas guzzlers. When fuel prices are high, this can make them rather expensive to operate. Even if fuel prices are not a concern, the environmental impact of driving a gas-guzzling machine is hard to ignore. The good news is that there are various things you can do to improve your pickup's fuel efficiency.