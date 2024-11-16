Are Electric Cars Safe To Drive In Flood Water?

Both electric or engine-powered cars are not meant to drive through flood water, especially if it's moving. In fact, the National Weather Service says that half of the deaths during floods involve vehicles. For electric vehicles specifically, flood water can not only veer you off course or lead to drowning, but can damage the battery beyond repair.

EVs are designed to be safe against a normal amount of water exposure but driving through flood water can lead to a lot of bad scenarios, some fatal. Battery packs are often sealed to keep them waterproof, but if water still gets in, the battery will short circuit and eventually fail. Sometimes, short-circuiting can even cause a fire. Two electric vehicles caught on fire during Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

After major fires in Palm Harbor, Florida, occurred during Idalia and again during Hurricane Helene in 2024, Pinelles County's Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said during a public briefing, "Anything with those lithium-ion batteries needs to be moved out of the surge zones where it could be exposed to saltwater. We've seen it — they've exploded; they've caused fires. If it's inside of your home or underneath a condo, we do not need to have building fires in the middle of this because nobody's going to be able to come out and help you."

Being exposed to flood water can also cause mechanical damage, interior damage, and all the other issues that any car — electric or not — will run into when submerged in water. So you probably don't want to drive your EV through flood water. If you have, you'll want to get the car checked to ensure it's still safe to drive.