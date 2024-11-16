6 AI Tools On LimeWire And How To Use Them

We all remember LimeWire from the early 2000s. This file-sharing service was everyone's go-to tool for free music, a more convenient alternative to going to the store and buying a massive stack of CDs. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for LimeWire to leave the limelight after it faced copyright lawsuits from the record labels. The service officially ceased operations in 2010, and people started turning to more legal ways of getting digital music (cue iTunes).

Advertisement

However, 12 years later, in 2022, LimeWire rose from the dead and announced its comeback. It's no longer a file-sharing app this time around, though. Initially, it was rebranded as a digital collectibles marketplace, and then, a year later, it rode the wave of AI tools and launched its own versions. The service now offers several AI utilities, and just like the original LimeWire app, they're all free of charge but with limited usage. There are also several different paid plans available, or you can purchase credits as needed. We'll cover six of LimeWire's AI tools you can try today.