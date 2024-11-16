4 Creative Uses For DaVinci Resolve That Aren't For Video Editing

The ability to capture and cobble together videos has become more accessible than ever. Long gone are the days where filmmakers and videographers had to mess around with reels inside darkrooms without any alternative. Now, from a phone, tablet, or computer, they're able to toss their media onto a timeline and tweak it to their heart's content. Better yet, experience and financials aren't roadblocks. There are some budget-friendly video editing software options for beginners out there, including the ever-popular DaVinci Resolve.

For decades, Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve has been a go-to for all forms of media creators, proving an especially must-have piece of equipment for vloggers. Not only is it free — though there is a paid version that comes with a host of bells and whistles — but it can handle pretty much any request one would have of an editor. Video, audio, and color editing, plus more, all come standard within this convenient, user-friendly package. Of course, it should be noted that there's more to DaVinci Resolve than compiling and altering pieces of long-form media. Its wide array of tools means you can use it for a host of other jobs.

For those curious, here are a few things you can do creatively with DaVinci Resolve that go beyond the realm of video editing.

