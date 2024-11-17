What Is Sleepmaxxing? All About Tiktok's Newest Obsession With Better Sleep

Like eating and drinking well, getting a quality night's sleep is key to maintaining good physical and mental health. And a new trend has emerged on TikTok showing users promoting a phenomenon called "sleepmaxxing." On the surface, what sleepmaxxing appears to encourage is positive, but the movement is not without its points of contention.

Sleepmaxxing does not refer to one specific practice, but rather an array of strategies for a good night's sleep, which can include anything from regular routines to using certain products and gadgets. Many of the tips and tricks you'll come across are ones that you've likely heard before, such as avoiding screens before bed, sleeping in a cold room, no late-night caffeine or alcohol, and winding down before bed. However, other hacks shared on the platform such as taking magnesium, eating kiwis, wearing blue light blocking glasses, and taping your mouth shut might leave you scratching your head.

The upward momentum of sleepmaxxing shouldn't come as a surprise, given that TikTok's primary users are millennials and Gen-Zers, who are increasingly conscious of self care and mental health. Regardless, it's safe to say that some words of advice should be taken with a grain of salt.

