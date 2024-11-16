7 Ways To Improve Your Video Editing Speed And Workflow

It's no secret that attention spans are getting shorter. While there are plenty of creative techniques you can utilize to up your video's quality, often a solution as simple as cutting your video down is more than enough to keep attention.

It may not be apparent when you're watching a five minute YouTube video or 15-second clip made for TikTok, but it's not uncommon for editors to have hours of footage to trim down to create that final product. It can seem overwhelming, but your end goal should be to effectively convey the story in the least amount of time. Sticking with this mindset streamlines the process. As you'll discover, you can get rid of a surprising amount without sacrificing quality. If anything, your video will have more impact as you identify unnecessary filler and repetitive remarks.

You don't want to cut too much though. Even viewers with no editing knowledge whatsoever can pick up on choppy editing. So ensure you video is organic with the use of B-roll and transitions to break up your main footage.

