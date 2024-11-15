Why Your Apple Watch Keeps Locking (And How To Fix It)

It's almost hard to believe, but the Apple Watch has been a fixture in the world's wearable tech scene for almost a decade now. As is the case with every Apple-branded device that's been in the mix for such a lengthy period, the company's smartwatch has received numerous upgrades over the years, both to its operating system and its overall look and design, as evinced in the new and SlashGear-approved Apple Watch Series 10.

In terms of Apple Watch's relatively brief run in the tech outfit's iconic lineup of devices, the wearable has indeed seen multiple OS updates, as manufacturers like Apple frequently look to fine-tune operating systems that run such devices. Among the few system features that have remained largely unchanged since the Apple Watch debuted is its automatic locking mechanism, which can indeed be frustrating for users who don't fully understand how it works.

As with an iPhone or iPad, Apple Watches are equipped with an auto-locking touchscreen, which is essentially just a simple security measure designed to ensure that your device cannot be used by any stranger that wanders by when you're not wearing it. But auto-locking features can be particularly frustrating for owners who don't always use their device on their wrist. If you're wondering why your Apple Watch keeps locking when not in use, it's because they are designed to lock whenever you aren't wearing them. Here's how to change the device's auto-lock settings.

