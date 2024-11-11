Ryobi Vs. DeWalt Snow Shovel: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Your Needs?
Winter is around the corner, and snow storms are already popping up over the country. That means it's time to make sure you have prepared for the season. Besides making sure you have the right tires to safely drive in the snow, you're going to want the right power tools for driveway and sidewalk snow removal. Many of the popular tool brands have their own versions of snow shovels and snow blowers that coordinate with their battery systems, but how do some of those brands stack up?
Ryobi and DeWalt are two popular options that are easily accessible at Home Depot — though Ryobi tends to be considered mid-range while DeWalt is top tier with Milwaukee. Both tool companies sell similar style lightweight snow shovels. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 10 Inch Single Stage Snow Shovel retails for $119 while DeWalt's 20V MAX 10 Inch Snow Shovel lists at $149.
The question is which one is best for you? If you're already invested in a battery line, chances are you may stick with the brand you know, especially since the prices mentioned above are for tool-only options. This means batteries would have to be purchased in addition to either snow shovel if you do not already have one. However, if you do not own either battery line, have batteries for both, or are curious if you should switch brands, having an understanding of the differences between Ryobi's and DeWalt's snow shovels is a great starting point.
Ryobi and DeWalt snow shovels have many similarities
Before diving into the differences between these two shovels, it's important to point out their similarities since there are many. Both of these electric snow shovels are hand-pushed and perfect for sidewalks, driveways, and decks. They each have a 10-inch cleaning width and a six-inch clearing depth. Additionally, they can both throw snow up to 20 feet away.
It's important to understand that these two tools use the same battery voltage. True, DeWalt's batteries have a maximum voltage of 20V, which is marketed on the products, but its nominal voltage is 18V. That said, even though DeWalt is advertising 20V, these two snow shovels have the same power. Even more, according to both companies, if you use a 4.0 Ah battery, these two shovels can run for 20 minutes. To give some perspective, Ryobi charts its tool to be able to clear six car spaces in that time. Of course, the bigger the battery you use, the longer it will last, and the more snow you can push out.
We also want to point out that both of these tools come with a three-year limited warranty. This means that if the tool stops working due to manufacturing defects, you're covered. Just make sure to register your tool, so that if you have to submit a warranty claim, it goes seamlessly.
But DeWalt comes with more
Both of these snow shovels may seem very alike — however, DeWalt has some little tweaks that make a big difference when using the tool. For starters, when using the Ryobi snow shovel, the snow will get shot straight out of the front. This means if you're going down your driveway with it, it shoots either right in front of where you'll be walking in 20 feet or into the street, depending on how long your driveway is. DeWalt has directional snow-throwing capabilities which can be altered by the knob over the guide plate to change direction up to 60 degrees, meaning the snow can get shot to the side into the yard or over the deck banister instead.
Furthermore, Dewalt's snow shovel is a bit lighter at 9.92 pounds while Ryobi's is 12 pounds. It may not seem like much, but the tool is hand-pushed and once a battery is on it, it will become a bit heavier. Pushing it through the snow will add resistance as well. Speaking of which, Ryobi indicates that its snow shovel is only for light and fluffy snow. DeWalt, however, says its shovel is for light, fluffy, and wet snow. Though, both augers are made of hard plastic, so do keep that in mind.
Ultimately, if you're looking for a snow shovel that does the job for a cheaper price, Ryobi is a good bet. However, if you're okay with spending a bit more between the show shovel tool and the batteries, DeWalt offers more where it counts.