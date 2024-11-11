Ryobi Vs. DeWalt Snow Shovel: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Your Needs?

Winter is around the corner, and snow storms are already popping up over the country. That means it's time to make sure you have prepared for the season. Besides making sure you have the right tires to safely drive in the snow, you're going to want the right power tools for driveway and sidewalk snow removal. Many of the popular tool brands have their own versions of snow shovels and snow blowers that coordinate with their battery systems, but how do some of those brands stack up?

Ryobi and DeWalt are two popular options that are easily accessible at Home Depot — though Ryobi tends to be considered mid-range while DeWalt is top tier with Milwaukee. Both tool companies sell similar style lightweight snow shovels. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 10 Inch Single Stage Snow Shovel retails for $119 while DeWalt's 20V MAX 10 Inch Snow Shovel lists at $149.

The question is which one is best for you? If you're already invested in a battery line, chances are you may stick with the brand you know, especially since the prices mentioned above are for tool-only options. This means batteries would have to be purchased in addition to either snow shovel if you do not already have one. However, if you do not own either battery line, have batteries for both, or are curious if you should switch brands, having an understanding of the differences between Ryobi's and DeWalt's snow shovels is a great starting point.

