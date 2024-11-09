How To Get Additional Colors For Google Calendar

With the endless list of tasks one needs to complete, deadlines to hit, places to be, meetings to attend, and other commitments, relying solely on memory simply doesn't cut it. For this reason, many turn to scheduling tasks in their calendars to keep everything organized. While some people use to-do list apps like Google Tasks to outline their daily goals, time-blocking in a calendar can really help you make the most of your time.

However, let's be real — we're long past the days of scheduling tasks manually on physical planners and calendars. This is why most people nowadays use digital calendars to schedule their tasks and commitments ahead of time. While there's no shortage of calendar apps out there, Google Calendar stands out as one of the best. With over 5 billion downloads and a 4.6-star rating on the Google Play Store, it's safe to say it's a crowd favorite.

Apart from the fact that your Google calendar syncs across all your devices as long as you have the app installed and are signed into your Google account, one of the primary reasons why the app is loved by so many is because of its easy-to-use and customizable interface. Given the amount of time you'll likely spend checking your calendar and scheduling everything from project deadlines to one-on-ones, color-coding can be a great way to visually organize different aspects of your life.

By default, Google Calendar offers a handful of colors like Tomato, Flamingo, Tangerine, and more. While these might seem like enough, what if you're aiming for a more aesthetically pleasing calendar, like a pastel-themed one that looks straight off a Pinterest board? With Google's default palette, that's impossible to achieve. Thankfully, there's a simple workaround.