How To Properly Clean A Wrapped Car (And What To Avoid Doing)

There are a variety of ways to alter the look of your car, from aftermarket accessories to window tinting and exterior lighting. But what about changing the color or adding a design to the body of the car? Fortunately, autobody paint isn't your only option, as you can also opt for wrapping your car. In fact, with the easiest DIY method for vinyl wrapping your car, you could be sporting a new look in little time. While wrapping offers more options in terms of looks and can be less expensive than paint, a car wrap isn't a permanent option.

Essentially, the way car wraps actually work is a giant vinyl sticker is used to cover the entire car or only certain sections. The process of adding a wrap to the exterior of a vehicle can take less time than the paint process and can be removed, returning the car to its previous state, which makes it a compelling option.

However, in order for the vinyl on a wrapped car to last, there is a proper way to clean it, and some things you should never do for fear of damaging the surface.