5 Things To Know Before Buying A Roku Doorbell

The smart doorbell market has plenty of competition, but the relatively new Roku Doorbells have done well thanks to aggressive pricing and a Walmart retail partnership. Roku is one of the biggest brands in media hardware and streaming, but the company's foray into home security comes with the help of Wyze. While the Roku Doorbell could simply be a white-label Wyze Doorbell, Roku has added some features that could help sway potential consumers.

With Holiday sales around the corner, many consumers will want to upgrade to a better home security and doorbell system. There are plenty of reasons to get a smart doorbell, but with multiple models available from various brands, its difficult to make a choice. Even Roku offers two different doorbell models so picking one could be hard for consumers. Clarifying what each Roku doorbell offers, and the differences between both versions, could hopefully result in a well-informed decision if you're in the market for a Roku smart doorbell.