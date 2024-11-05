Everything You Should Know Before Buying A Certified Refurbished Pixel From Google
Apple has been selling refurbished iPhones in its own home market for a while now. These units are fully functioning devices that are thoroughly cleaned, fitted with genuine replacement parts, come with all the accessories, and run the latest firmware. Now, Google is following in Apple's footsteps and has started selling refurbished Pixel phones in the United States. The biggest benefit is that they cost significantly less than a new unit and also reduce the environmental burden.
At the moment, Google's certified refurbished portfolio only includes the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6A models. Following is a price breakdown of how much they cost and the savings you make compared to a corresponding new unit:
- Pixel 7 Pro: $629 (Savings compared to a new unit: $270)
- Pixel 7: $429 (Savings compared to a new unit: $170)
- Pixel 6 Pro: $539 (Savings compared to a new unit: $360)
- Pixel 6: $339 (Savings compared to a new unit: $260)
- Pixel 6A: $249 (Savings compared to a new unit: $200)
Now, if you're concerned about a half-hearted retail experience, there's some good news. Google says all the refurbished phones will come with the full set of accessories that would otherwise come in the retail box of a new phone. In this case, buyers are promised a compatible charger with their refurbished Pixel phone. The phone will come in a fresh package, run the latest software build out of the box, and can be purchased directly from the Google Store.
What about the warranty?
Now, the biggest apprehension one has when investing in a used or refurbished phone is the warranty situation. Of critical importance is the battery, which loses its electrochemical mojo over time due to the natural charge-discharge cycles, depleting its charge retention capability. Google says it carefully inspects the battery as well as screen components, and if there are any issues, they are replaced with genuine parts from the Pixel inventory.
Google's dedicated policy page for refurbished Pixel hardware also notes that these phones will be free from defects in materials and workmanship. But how about the warranty? Google says refurbished phones available via its storefront enjoy the same hardware warranty coverage as a new device. "Each one is handled with care and comes with a one-year Google warranty for your peace of mind," says the company.
In a nutshell, you enjoy the same warranty coverage terms on a refurbished Pixel phone as you get on a brand-new device, and the same is applicable for access to after-sales customer support services. In case you are given a replacement refurbished unit, the warranty spell lasts for 90 days on such units.
However, do keep in mind that all the warranty terms described above are only applicable to refurbished units sold by Google. If you have purchased a refurbished unit from third-party retail sources like Amazon or Best Buy, the warranty terms will differ. Depending on your point of purchase, you may or may not get the option to purchase additional warranty coverage for refurbished hardware.