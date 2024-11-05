Everything You Should Know Before Buying A Certified Refurbished Pixel From Google

Apple has been selling refurbished iPhones in its own home market for a while now. These units are fully functioning devices that are thoroughly cleaned, fitted with genuine replacement parts, come with all the accessories, and run the latest firmware. Now, Google is following in Apple's footsteps and has started selling refurbished Pixel phones in the United States. The biggest benefit is that they cost significantly less than a new unit and also reduce the environmental burden.

At the moment, Google's certified refurbished portfolio only includes the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6A models. Following is a price breakdown of how much they cost and the savings you make compared to a corresponding new unit:

Pixel 7 Pro: $629 (Savings compared to a new unit: $270)

Pixel 7: $429 (Savings compared to a new unit: $170)

Pixel 6 Pro: $539 (Savings compared to a new unit: $360)

Pixel 6: $339 (Savings compared to a new unit: $260)

Pixel 6A: $249 (Savings compared to a new unit: $200)

Now, if you're concerned about a half-hearted retail experience, there's some good news. Google says all the refurbished phones will come with the full set of accessories that would otherwise come in the retail box of a new phone. In this case, buyers are promised a compatible charger with their refurbished Pixel phone. The phone will come in a fresh package, run the latest software build out of the box, and can be purchased directly from the Google Store.

