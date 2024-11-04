What Does RTT Mean On iPhone?

There are a great many accessibility options on the iPhone. The Hover Typing option that showed up with iOS 18 is one that's useful for those who have trouble with their vision. If your hearing or speech is impaired, there are some new accessibility features with iOS 18. The Real-Time Text (RTT) feature, however, has been around since iOS 10. This is a tool that lets you text in real-time with somebody on the other end also using RTT. While you might be thinking that traditional SMS messaging is already a form of texting in real-time, there's a slight difference. With conventional text messaging, you're able to type out your entire message, review and edit it before pressing 'Send.'

RTT, on the other hand, allows you or the person on the other end of the phone to see what's being said as it's being said. Turning on the RTT protocol doesn't require any additional hardware as it's built-in software on the iPhone. Traditional phone calls are difficult when you're hearing impaired and next to impossible if you struggle with speech. Sure, text messaging is available, but sometimes SMS messaging just doesn't cut it. If you're considering using RTT because it would be helpful, it's important to know that it's not available with all carriers or in every region. You'll need to confirm that it's available for you before attempting to set it up.