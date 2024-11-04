6.7 Cummins Vs. 6.6 Duramax: Here's How These Diesel Engines Compare

When looking at heavy-duty trucks from a few of the biggest industry players like RAM and Chevy, one deciding factor is which diesel engine is best for you. This choice may seem like a straightforward one — easily decided by comparing output figures. However, both of these engines provide certain advantages and pack plenty of performance punch, making the decision a bit more challenging.

Advertisement

RAM 2500 offers the 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel Inline 6 from Cummins (standard version) that generates 370 horsepower and 850-pound feet of torque. There is also a high-output Cummins engine available for the RAM 3500 that boosts horsepower to 420 and offers a more substantial 1,075-pound feet of torque. In contrast, Chevy offers a 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 on its Silverado HD models that produces 470 horsepower and torque at 975-pound feet. Both Cummins and Duramax made an appearance on our list of the most reliable diesel engines ever built, meaning regardless of which diesel engine you choose, you're getting solid and dependable power under the hood.

In terms of efficiency, the 6-cylinder Cummins (non-high output) offers better fuel economy than the larger V8 Duramax. The 6.7-liter Cummins also has a greater maintenance window, requiring fewer service trips than the comparable Duramax engine. However, the Duramax provides superior performance with a greater towing capacity and an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission versus the standard Cummins 6-speed automatic.

Advertisement