The SC-01 Spirit Charger & The Concept Engine That Supercharged Kawasaki

Forced induction superchargers work by compressing air, holding more oxygen in the same amount of space in an engine. With this increased oxygen, more fuel can be introduced to balance out the combustion reaction occurring in the cylinders. More air and fuel creates a "bigger," more energetic explosion and thus higher power output. However, superchargers aren't that simple: Different mixtures of fuel and air — as well as parts configurations — introduce better or worse performance for different applications. That's where the SC-01 comes in.

Advertisement

In most superchargers, power and boost control are handled through a throttle and valve after the supercharger compresses the air. However, this configuration operates as more of an on-off switch, meaning until the throttle is completely closed, compressed air will still force it's way into the engine. This allows only for optimal efficiency at a specific RPM range, and creates issues when closing the throttle while boosting, such as surge. Kawasaki's big addition with the Spirit Charger was the ability to adjust the amount of air being taken into the compressor.

With an electronically controlled variable vane intake, the Spirit Charger system could theoretically adjust to the needs of the RPM range. From there, the system could prevent throttle response issues by limiting the amount of air available to the supercharger's compressor, rather than trying to control unruly, already-compressed air.

Advertisement