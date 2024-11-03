Here's What Those Little Rubber Hairs On Car Tires Are For

If you're someone looking to become a mechanic, or you're simply a car owner hoping to learn what you can, you should know that there's a lot to learn about automobiles. From the internal mechanics to the laws and regulations regarding their use and street-legal status, there's a lot to understand. Even elements as straightforward as tires require a bit of research to fully comprehend. It's worth knowing the different brands, sizes, and the numbers on your tires that you need to check, among other key pieces of information about them. Meanwhile, there are some aspects of tires that may seem like they serve a purpose, only for them not to.

If you inspect a fresh set of tires closely, you'll spot small, hair-like bits of rubber protruding from the edges. Though theories have sprung up regarding their use, the fact of the matter is they don't actually come with any benefit to drivers at all. They don't provide any additional traction while driving, nor are they effective in any way at dampening the sound of rubber meeting the road. It should also be mentioned that their presence on tires isn't an indicator of their health either. Instead of looking to them for guidance, it's for the best to look at tread depth or the overall condition of the tire to determine how long they have left.

If these tire hairs don't do anything, then why are they on tires at all?

