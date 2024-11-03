Here's What Those Little Rubber Hairs On Car Tires Are For
If you're someone looking to become a mechanic, or you're simply a car owner hoping to learn what you can, you should know that there's a lot to learn about automobiles. From the internal mechanics to the laws and regulations regarding their use and street-legal status, there's a lot to understand. Even elements as straightforward as tires require a bit of research to fully comprehend. It's worth knowing the different brands, sizes, and the numbers on your tires that you need to check, among other key pieces of information about them. Meanwhile, there are some aspects of tires that may seem like they serve a purpose, only for them not to.
If you inspect a fresh set of tires closely, you'll spot small, hair-like bits of rubber protruding from the edges. Though theories have sprung up regarding their use, the fact of the matter is they don't actually come with any benefit to drivers at all. They don't provide any additional traction while driving, nor are they effective in any way at dampening the sound of rubber meeting the road. It should also be mentioned that their presence on tires isn't an indicator of their health either. Instead of looking to them for guidance, it's for the best to look at tread depth or the overall condition of the tire to determine how long they have left.
If these tire hairs don't do anything, then why are they on tires at all?
Tire hairs exist due to the manufacturing process
While tire hairs may not serve much of a purpose while on the road, when it comes to the actual creation of tires, they're evidence of a key manufacturing feature. More technically known as vent spews, these little nubs exist solely as a remnant of the tire manufacturing process. Tires are made via injection molding, with each mold equipped with air vents to allow all air within to escape and be replaced by rubber. To ensure a complete fill of the mold, rubber is let in until it fills the air vents themselves, resulting in the spews that have perplexed so many drivers throughout the years.
With that said, if you've gotten your tires replaced — ideally doing so in pairs — and want to remove all of your vent spews by clipping them off, you're more than welcome to. Doing so won't negatively impact your tires or vehicle's overall performance, as removing them is more of an aesthetic choice than anything else. If you don't want to go through such a tedious process, though, the majority of them will wear off in time anyway since they're typically found where the tire meets the road surface.
There's a lot to be concerned with visually when it comes to tires, like cracking, air leaks, and the sign of a potentially more extensive issue, uneven wear. Thankfully, tire hairs, or vent spews, are the least of your worries.