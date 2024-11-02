How To Use Hover Typing On iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

Every new iteration of iOS brings a bevy of new tools to the iPhone, and Apple released a ton of new features with iOS 18. One particularly helpful tool is the new Hover Typing. This accessibility option allows users to view a larger version of the text they're typing in real-time, making it easier to give an SMS message or email the once over before hitting "Send." With Hover Typing enabled, a floating toolbar will appear above the onscreen keyboard, displaying what you typed in larger text. You can even adjust its settings to give it a more personalized look.

This might not be a required feature for anyone with 20/20 or better vision, but those who have a more difficult time making out small text on their iPhone screen will greatly benefit. Even if you have decent vision, this wouldn't be a terrible feature to use if you're prone to typos. Let's face it, your iPhone's autocorrect settings don't always make for the most tailored experience. And don't confuse this new feature with Hover Text, which has been available on previous iterations of iOS.

Hover text requires connecting an Apple Magic Mouse or similar device to function as a pointer, enlarging words as you hovered the pointer over them — It's mainly for reading. Instead, Hover Typing will display larger words as you type and doesn't require a pointing device. If you want to enable Hover Typing, read on.

