A Makita Mystery: What We Know About Its Extremely Elusive Motor-Assisted Bike

The electric bicycle or e-bike isn't a new idea, and actually debuted in its modern pedal-assist form around three decades ago with the Pedelec. The e-bike was originally powered by lead-acid batteries back in the 90s with technology continually improving, ultimately culminating in some of the fastest electric bikes you can buy.

Makita is a brand well known in the tool world and features several technologies you'll only find on Makita tools, making it a potent player in the industry. Sometimes, large corporations will test the waters of another industry. For example, there are many bizarre products car companies sell that aren't cars but still leverage their brand in some way. Creating a product outside a company's typical industry can also be done to help protect financial resources against a sluggish economy by branching out into business sectors that still perform well regardless, such as health and wellbeing and mobility.

In the case of Makita, a strange e-bike that ran off two Makita 18-volt LXT batteries surfaced a little more than a decade ago. It featured several different settings that offered a range of pedal assist options, weighed only 46 pounds, and could fold in half to minimize storage issues. But just as it had surfaced, it seemed to vanish from many sites on the internet including Makita's, leaving some speculating it was only ever a promotional product.

