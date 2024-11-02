A Makita Mystery: What We Know About Its Extremely Elusive Motor-Assisted Bike
The electric bicycle or e-bike isn't a new idea, and actually debuted in its modern pedal-assist form around three decades ago with the Pedelec. The e-bike was originally powered by lead-acid batteries back in the 90s with technology continually improving, ultimately culminating in some of the fastest electric bikes you can buy.
Makita is a brand well known in the tool world and features several technologies you'll only find on Makita tools, making it a potent player in the industry. Sometimes, large corporations will test the waters of another industry. For example, there are many bizarre products car companies sell that aren't cars but still leverage their brand in some way. Creating a product outside a company's typical industry can also be done to help protect financial resources against a sluggish economy by branching out into business sectors that still perform well regardless, such as health and wellbeing and mobility.
In the case of Makita, a strange e-bike that ran off two Makita 18-volt LXT batteries surfaced a little more than a decade ago. It featured several different settings that offered a range of pedal assist options, weighed only 46 pounds, and could fold in half to minimize storage issues. But just as it had surfaced, it seemed to vanish from many sites on the internet including Makita's, leaving some speculating it was only ever a promotional product.
It's never been available in the U.S. and may have only been promotional
The first peddle-assisted e-bike from a power tool company was never sold in the states. Those in Asia, Europe, and Australia can presumably get their hands on the BBY180 Makita e-bike. There is a listing, for example, on Amazon's India site, but it reads, "Currently Unavailable." The Makita Netherlands TikTok account featured a video of the e-bike; however, when asked about availability, the creator explained it was discontinued and a piece for collectors. Previous links to the product, such as the listing on Makita's global site now result in a 404 error.
Fortunately, some may have figured out why this product is so elusive and why it's no longer available. Companies make promotional products to bring about brand awareness and get customers talking. The Makita e-bike seems to have worked in getting the attention of consumers with conversations and reviews widely appearing across the internet. As one Reddit poster, @Jstpsntym, explained, "They [The BBY180] were promotional only, never sold directly. Any time you see one for sale, it's an arm and a leg." Another Reddit thread touched on this Makita product with a commenter, @SortAny5601, stating, "As far as I know it was never for sale. It was given away at corporate events."
If the BBY180 e-bike was indeed promotional, it would explain its absence in international marketplaces, and its higher price tag like the one found on an Australia eBay listing for AU$1,400 or $918 USD.