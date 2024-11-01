Was 2005 A Good Year For The HD Electra Glide? Here's What Reviewers Had To Say
Even among the best builds to bear Harley-Davidson branding, the long-tenured Electra Glide is a bit of an icon. The bike debuted in the mid-1960s as the first modern build from the legendary American motorcycle brand to boast an electric starter, combining V-twin power with design features that encouraged riders to stay in the saddle for the long haul. Upon its release, the build was an instant hit with the "live to ride" biker set and has remained popular over its almost six-decade production run.
Over the years, the H-D design team has never strayed too far from Electra Glide's 1960's look, which even earned a flashy contemporary revival via the manufacturer's ongoing Icons Motorcycle Collection series. Of course, with six decades worth of Electra Glide production means the beloved Harley-Davidson build has, understandably, seen its share of evolution and innovation.
Though Electra Glides continue to be big sellers for the brand, like every Harley build that's been around long enough to receive as many generational upgrades and remodels, not all Electra Glides are held in the same regard. As such, you'd be wise to do some digging before you saddle up on a classic or contemporary used Electra Glide. If you're hot to hit the road on a 2005 model, you'll be happy to know it's been relatively well-reviewed since its release. There are, however, some things you might want to consider before buying one. Here's what reviewers have said about the 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.
The '05 Electra Glide was relatively well-reviewed
Given that the bike in question was released almost 20 years ago, we should start by noting that reviews specific to the 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide are a little harder to run down these days — especially from trusted sources. We did, however, find a 2005 review of the Electra Glide that was originally published by Motorcycle Cruiser magazine, and yes, the reviewer had a lot of nice things to say about the open-road capabilities of Harley's affectionately nicknamed "less-dressed dresser."
First and foremost, that Cruiser reviewer noted that the '05 Electra Glide Classic could be a solid choice for riders looking "to travel in minimalist luxury" while engaging in a full-blooded Harley-Davidson nostalgia. As they took the bike on a 3,000-mile joy ride, they noted the bike should indeed satisfy most riders on the open road, praising the bike's punchy engine and fuel efficiency, as well as the overall smoothness of the ride along with the wind and noise protection provided by the build's iconic batwing fairing. He was, however, unimpressed with the comfort of the seat, and felt the windscreen might be too tall for some riders' line of sight.
The '05 Electra Glide was also given solid marks in a 2006 review from RoadRunner, where the reviewer admired the classic Harley howl emerging from the 1450cc V-Twin engine on their beefed-up Ultra Classic build. Moreover, they praised the larger touring build's low-speed capabilities, noting the Electra Glide would make for a great everyday commuter. Unlike the Cruiser reviewer, they were not overly impressed with the touring build's performance on the freeway, so that may be worth thinking about if you're primarily looking to open it up outside of the city.
What does a 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide cost today?
While pro reviews are few and far between for the 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, a little low-grade Googling will unveil plenty of user reviews posted in various online forums. There are also several recent test-drive videos available to those looking for the everyman's view of the build, though you're likely to find many of the same pros and cons noted among the consumer set, who largely enjoy the bike despite its perceived shortcomings.
Once you've done your due diligence in researching the '05 Electra Glide, your next question will likely be what one might cost you on the used motorcycle market. As noted in the Motorcycle Cruiser review, the bikes were selling for over $15,000 when they hit salesroom floors. While prices will no doubt vary based on factors like mileage, condition, and trim level, the good news is that a used '05 Electra Glide can likely be had for far less than that original price. In fact, according to Kelly Blue Book, an Electra Glide in good condition from the 2005 model year is worth about $9,190.
If you're checking out Cycle Trader in your search for an Electra Glide, you'll likely be happy with what you find, with several bikes currently listed for sale under $7,000. Those prices are roughly on par with what you'll find on AutoTrader as well, though some of the lower-mileage bikes listed there are closer to $9,000. But even at the higher end of cost, the '05 Electra Glide fronts as a good way for Harley fans to get their touring bike fix on a relatively modest budget.