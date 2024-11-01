Was 2005 A Good Year For The HD Electra Glide? Here's What Reviewers Had To Say

Even among the best builds to bear Harley-Davidson branding, the long-tenured Electra Glide is a bit of an icon. The bike debuted in the mid-1960s as the first modern build from the legendary American motorcycle brand to boast an electric starter, combining V-twin power with design features that encouraged riders to stay in the saddle for the long haul. Upon its release, the build was an instant hit with the "live to ride" biker set and has remained popular over its almost six-decade production run.

Over the years, the H-D design team has never strayed too far from Electra Glide's 1960's look, which even earned a flashy contemporary revival via the manufacturer's ongoing Icons Motorcycle Collection series. Of course, with six decades worth of Electra Glide production means the beloved Harley-Davidson build has, understandably, seen its share of evolution and innovation.

Though Electra Glides continue to be big sellers for the brand, like every Harley build that's been around long enough to receive as many generational upgrades and remodels, not all Electra Glides are held in the same regard. As such, you'd be wise to do some digging before you saddle up on a classic or contemporary used Electra Glide. If you're hot to hit the road on a 2005 model, you'll be happy to know it's been relatively well-reviewed since its release. There are, however, some things you might want to consider before buying one. Here's what reviewers have said about the 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.

