How To Track An Android Phone From An iPhone

Although most of us take our smartphones with us just about everywhere, these handy devices have an uncanny way of going missing, often when we least expect it. Whether your phone has slipped between the cushions of your living room couch or you forgot it at work, when you can't find it, you might start to panic. After all, in many ways, our phones are an extension of ourselves; they contain everything from our personal contacts and photos to banking information and schedules, making it hard for most of us to get through the day without them.

Advertisement

That's why when your phone goes missing, you want to find it sooner rather than later. Luckily, there's an Android feature to help you track it down when it pulls a disappearing act. However, what if the only phone you have on hand to help you find your Android phone is an iPhone? We all know that Android and Apple don't always work well together. While that's usually true, the good news is that using an iPhone to track an Android phone can be done pretty easily, all without installing any third-party tracking apps.