Who Owns J&P Cycles & How Did This Motorcycle Shop Become So Well Known?

Iowa couple John and Jill Parham spent the 1970s searching parts for their Harley-Davidsons, attending swap meets and connecting with other enthusiasts. In 1979, they decided to turn their passion into a business, founding J&P Cycles. Business was going well until 1984, when a fire destroyed most of their inventory.

Instead of giving up on their dream, John and Jill pressed forward, opening a new location. J&P Cycles grew steadily in the years that followed, becoming a household name in the motorcycle community. Their success led to appearances on several popular TV shows, such as "American Thunder," which had a major impact on the company's visibility.

The year 2020 was also significant for J&P Cycles, as that is when they were acquired by Comoto Holdings, the largest motorcycle parts and accessories aftermarket retailer in the United States. Here's what else you need to know about J&P Cycles, its founders, parent company, and reputation among motorcycle enthusiasts.