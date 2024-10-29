Who Owns J&P Cycles & How Did This Motorcycle Shop Become So Well Known?
Iowa couple John and Jill Parham spent the 1970s searching parts for their Harley-Davidsons, attending swap meets and connecting with other enthusiasts. In 1979, they decided to turn their passion into a business, founding J&P Cycles. Business was going well until 1984, when a fire destroyed most of their inventory.
Instead of giving up on their dream, John and Jill pressed forward, opening a new location. J&P Cycles grew steadily in the years that followed, becoming a household name in the motorcycle community. Their success led to appearances on several popular TV shows, such as "American Thunder," which had a major impact on the company's visibility.
The year 2020 was also significant for J&P Cycles, as that is when they were acquired by Comoto Holdings, the largest motorcycle parts and accessories aftermarket retailer in the United States. Here's what else you need to know about J&P Cycles, its founders, parent company, and reputation among motorcycle enthusiasts.
J&P Cycles' role in the motorcycle industry
Apart from appearing on "American Thunder" a number of times, J&P Cycles has been prominently featured on ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." The company also participated in a six-segment series on "Corbin's Ride On," building a custom motorcycle. Unsurprisingly, J&P Cycles has also been referenced in countless books, magazines, and publications about motorcycling and the automotive industry.
J&P Cycles also runs a fairly popular YouTube channel, which counts 137 thousand subscribers as of late October 2024. With nearly 2,000 videos, the channel is a fantastic resource for anyone interested in motorcycles, parts, and accessories.
It's also worth noting that John and Jill Parham founded the National Motorcycle Museum. The museum hosted a collection of over 500 motorcycles, as well as thousands of pieces of memorabilia. It closed down in 2023, after facing significant financial difficulties.
"It was a very hard decision and it was an emotional decision because my husband and I started this together. We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities, partly due to low visitation," Jill Parham said at the time.
What is Comoto Holdings?
Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Comoto Holdings was founded in 2014. As the market leader in its segment, Comoto is the parent company of not only J&P Cycles but also Common Tread, REVER, RevZilla, and Cycle Gear. RevZilla and Cycle Gear, in particular, are known as great places to find motorcycle riding gear on a budget.
John and Jill Parham's son, Zach Parham, has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Comoto. In 2023, he was appointed CEO of Comoto Family of Brands.
"My earliest childhood memories revolve around motorcycles and this industry, making me incredibly excited about the chance to serve the rider in my new role. The Comoto Family of Brands boasts an impressive legacy, and I hold a strong sense of optimism about the direction we are heading in the future," Parham said in a statement for J&P Cycles' official website.
Comoto Holdings is now a fast-growing company with an annual revenue of over $500 million. It employs more than 1,000 people in total.
What happened to John and Jill Parham?
John Parham battled with pulmonary fibrosis for a long time, receiving a lung transplant in 2010. An outspoken advocate for organ donation, he blogged and recorded YouTube videos to shine a light on its lifesaving potential. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 62.
Speaking with The Gazette, Jill Parham described her husband as "one of those people that everybody just wanted to talk to," and said that he "had so many friends in so many states and so many countries." Jill also stated that John always supported aspiring entrepreneurs, purchasing their motorcycle parts and promoting their businesses.
Jill is known as a pioneer in what is widely considered to be a male-centric industry. She served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Motorcycle Museum and was also on the board of several charity organizations. In 2019, she became an inductee of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame.