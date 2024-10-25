Roborock Qrevo Curv Earns Innovation Award By Cleaning Your Home Without Any Snags (Literally)

Over the past decade or so, robot vacuums have become essential appliances in many homes by autonomously cleaning floors and taking the manual labor out of vacuuming. Not only do these helpful devices do the work for you, but they make for consistently cleaner floors, since they can make the rounds around your house each and every day or even multiple times per day. No more setting aside a Saturday afternoon to complete the much-needed chore!

However, until now, robot vacuums would typically require you to stop what you're doing and get involved from time to time — especially when hair clogs up the works and stops a robot vacuum from being effective. With Roborock's innovative dual anti-tangle system, you'll no longer need to worry about this annoying setback. The Qrevo Curv incorporates a DuoDivide Brush equipped with two parallel short bristle rollers with spiral blades that will guide hairs toward a central dustbin inlet. The vacuum's powerful suction will then quickly remove the hair from this inlet before it has a chance to wrap itself around the brush.

For a more comprehensive clean, the Qrevo Curv also features a FlexiArm Side Brush. Just because this brush complements the vacuum and isn't its primary tool doesn't mean Roborock has spared any less innovation with the feature, however. Its unique, arc-shaped and asymmetric design harnesses centrifugal force to easily guide hair to bristle ends and prevent tangling.

This ultramodern dual system has a 100% hair removal rate and 0% hair tangling rate, making it perfect for homes where tangling is a major concern. This can be because you or your family members have long hair, or if you have beloved pets that are constantly shedding fur. With the Roborock Qrevo Curv, you can make sure your floors are kept clean from these annoying hairs, while not having to worry about them also getting tangled within the vacuum itself and keeping it from doing the rest of its job.