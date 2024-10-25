Roborock Qrevo Curv Earns Innovation Award By Cleaning Your Home Without Any Snags (Literally)
This content was paid for by Roborock and written by SlashGear.
Thanks in particular to two novel features, Roborock has earned an IFA Innovation Award for its Qrevo Curv, an elegant and ultramodern cleaning appliance. Roborock — which has previously offered state-of-the-art robot vacuums such as the Roborock Q5 Max+ and Q7 Max+ — is once again breaking new ground in robot vacuum technology with the Qrevo Curv, a highly advanced machine that's also an elegant appliance that seamlessly blends into your home decor. The Curv is the latest in the Qrevo series of highly advanced Roborock robot vacuums, and includes some exciting new features.
New innovations in the Roborock Qrevo Curv solve two of the most frustrating issues with robot vacuums — tangles, and transitioning from one floor type to another. With its Dual Anti-Tangle System and industry-first AdaptiLift Chassis, the Qrevo Curv solves these issues, allowing the device to thoroughly clean your entire home without hitting any snags. Besides these game-changing abilities, the Qrevo Curv offers powerful suction and a wealth of other advanced features that make it a must-have cleaning solution for your household.
The dual anti-tangle system solves one of the most annoying issues with vacuums
Over the past decade or so, robot vacuums have become essential appliances in many homes by autonomously cleaning floors and taking the manual labor out of vacuuming. Not only do these helpful devices do the work for you, but they make for consistently cleaner floors, since they can make the rounds around your house each and every day or even multiple times per day. No more setting aside a Saturday afternoon to complete the much-needed chore!
However, until now, robot vacuums would typically require you to stop what you're doing and get involved from time to time — especially when hair clogs up the works and stops a robot vacuum from being effective. With Roborock's innovative dual anti-tangle system, you'll no longer need to worry about this annoying setback. The Qrevo Curv incorporates a DuoDivide Brush equipped with two parallel short bristle rollers with spiral blades that will guide hairs toward a central dustbin inlet. The vacuum's powerful suction will then quickly remove the hair from this inlet before it has a chance to wrap itself around the brush.
For a more comprehensive clean, the Qrevo Curv also features a FlexiArm Side Brush. Just because this brush complements the vacuum and isn't its primary tool doesn't mean Roborock has spared any less innovation with the feature, however. Its unique, arc-shaped and asymmetric design harnesses centrifugal force to easily guide hair to bristle ends and prevent tangling.
This ultramodern dual system has a 100% hair removal rate and 0% hair tangling rate, making it perfect for homes where tangling is a major concern. This can be because you or your family members have long hair, or if you have beloved pets that are constantly shedding fur. With the Roborock Qrevo Curv, you can make sure your floors are kept clean from these annoying hairs, while not having to worry about them also getting tangled within the vacuum itself and keeping it from doing the rest of its job.
The AdaptLift Chassis allows you to use the Qrevo Curv in every room of the house
Another annoying issue that can plague robot vacuums is when you employ it to clean multiple rooms in your home, and these rooms have different floor types. If a vacuum isn't ideally set to handle a specific type of carpet or floor, it won't clean it as effectively, which is why normally we would have to constantly bend down and adjust the settings of our handheld vacuums. Since robot vacuums are autonomous, we aren't there to make these adjustments, which means many of them are not handling a given floor type as well as it should be. Even worse, many robot vacuums struggle to even transition from one room to another if there is a change in floor types.
Roborock once again solves a common and troublesome issue with innovative technology. In this case, it's the AdaptLift Chassis built into the Qrevo Curv, which features independently-adjustable three-wheel control that allows for a versatile range of lift states. The front, rear, left half, or right half of the chassis can be raised as needed, or the entire chassis of the robot vacuum can be lifted up 10 mm to allow the Qrevo Curv to easily navigate obstacles — as well as handle different floor types such as deep pile and shag carpeting — while still providing immense suction power.
Roborock is setting the bar for the robot vacuum industry, as it's the first brand to mass produce a liftable chassis system with three-wheel control. The Qrevo Curv can overcome standard thresholds up to 3 cm, and even navigate complex double-layer thresholds up to 4 cm (the highest in the industry), which means it can even enter and leave rooms whose floors don't evenly connect. For example, if you've got a track for a sliding door dividing your kitchen and dining room, the Qrevo Curv can cross over it and continue to clean uninterrupted. Plus, the AdaptLift Chassis will automatically lift and lower the brushes and mops depending on the task for an intelligently tailored cleaning solution for every situation.
The Qrevo Curv leaves no dirt behind with its FlexiArm and powerful HyperForce suction
The Roborock Qrevo Curv is just as powerful as it is innovative, boasting an industry-leading 18,500 Pa HyperForce suction. When paired with the expertly-designed DuoDivide bristle brush, that's strong enough to remove 99.5% of hair from carpets, as well as eliminate even the smallest particles from carpets and hard floor gaps. The vacuum's integrated dual mops are also potent, with a 200 rpm spinning speed and 30 different levels of water flow options, allowing them to rotate with consistent pressure and humidity to effortless lift stains without breaking a sweat.
This robust suction and spinning power will be employed even in hard-to-reach corners of your room, as the Qrevo Curv is equipped with the FlexiArm Arc Side Brush that eliminates any cleaning blind spots. The side brush quickly deploys when the vacuum detects corners, while the FlexiArm Mop can extend from the right and dynamically adjust itself to precisely clean along edges and corners. With its state-of-the-art FlexiArm system, the Qrevo Curv leaves zero room between itself and edges or corners for 100% coverage of your floors.
The Qrevo Curv is as smart as it is powerful
The Qrevo Curv uses structured light and an RGB camera to easily navigate your home, detecting and voiding 62 different object types across 20 categories. It can avoid obstacles even in the dark, so you won't need to stop what you're doing to give it a helping hand. It also uses PrecisSense LiDAR Navigation to create detailed and accurate maps of your home to determine optimal routes for more efficient cleaning, and implements tailored cleaning modes that best suit room types, floor materials, and your own personal habits. The vacuum's Roborock SmartPlan technology will intelligently generate these custom modes and can adjust settings and preferences accordingly.
You can also easily keep track of the device's cleaning progress using a dynamic progress bar on the Roborock app. The app has a ton of other useful features, including smart suggestions for no-go zones, 3D mapping, off-peak charging, a child lock, and more — all available right at your fingertips. The app can even be used on your Apple Watch, while you can also add one-tap widgets to your smartphone.
It's even possible to control the Roborock Qrevo Curv with just the sound of your voice, as the robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Siri. Or you can speak directly to the device using Roborock's "Hello Rocky" smart assistant, which will allow you to adjust modes and settings, summon the robot where it's needed, empty its dustbin, and more. This can even be done without Wi-Fi or your phone nearby.
The Qrevo Curv is also pet friendly
Not only is its dual anti-tangle system great for dealing with pet hair, but the Qrevo Curv is also pet-friendly in other ways. Its intelligent systems include automatic pet recognition to stop its main brush and bypass your furry loved ones to avoid startling or upsetting them. You can even check in on your pets while away from home using real-time video calls through the robot vacuum that includes two-way voice interaction. Plus, the robot mop operates at noise levels as low as 55 decibels, which means that not only is the Qrevo Curv quiet enough not to bother your pets, but it's great for people in your home trying to relax as well.
The Qrevo Curv is designed to blend into contemporary home decor
Both the robot vacuum and its dock have a clean, elegant design that won't stand out or look unsightly in a clean, contemporary home. The dock features a smooth, rounded form with graceful curves that give it a sophisticated look, and enhance the aesthetics of your home decor. Of course, the dock isn't just there to look pretty. It also will clean the most stubborn and greasy stains from your mops when the robot vacuum is off duty, using 167-degree Fahrenheit hot water that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria for a more hygienic clean. Three different temperature settings can be used to best match the various cleaning scenarios the robot mop may face.
The device also employs sensors to detect the mops' cleanliness, and will re-wash them if needed. This intelligent dirt detection is also used while the mop is cleaning your floors, allowing it to re-mop areas where it senses particularly stubborn dirt and stains, guaranteeing impeccable results and a pristine floor. While the dock cleans your robot vacuum, it also cleans itself, so you can sit back and relax.
The self-driven cleaning module uses rotating scrapers and hot water to effectively clean the dock base. The dock also uses warm air to dry the mops and dock, while also preventing the growth of mold, mildew, or unpleasant odors. It will also automatically refill the mop's water tank, empty the vacuum of dust, and keep it contained for up to seven weeks before you'll need to empty the container.
The innovative Roborock Qrevo Curv reaches new heights for robot vacuums
With its state-of-the-art cleaning power and highly-advanced features, the Roborock Qrevo Curv offers some of the best results you can expect from a robot vacuum. The addition of two new innovations — the dual anti-tangle system and AdaptLift Chassis — make the device more useful and effective than ever, as you won't have to worry about stopping what you're doing to manually adjust the autonomous cleaner. Along with its self-cleaning dock, pet-friendly features, and incredible smart app tools, it's clear why the Qrevo Curv has earned its IFA Innovation Award.
Upgrade your home's cleaning solutions today by equipping yourself with a Roborock Qrevo Curv, which is available for $1,599.99.