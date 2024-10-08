Roborock Q5 Max+ And Q7 Max+: Witness The Next Generation Of Vacuum Power This Prime Day

A great vacuum doesn't just suck up some air and call it a day. To really clean whatever messes happen to befall your home, whether it's a bowl of crackers scattered about by your kids or some ancient dust bunnies hiding beneath the couch, you need a robotic vacuum that has both the claws to knock particulates loose and the muscle to suck it all up and hold it. For all your dry mess-busting needs, you can rely on the Roborock Q5 Max+ and its trusty cleaning station, available on Prime Day for $299.99, a 50% discount from its usual tag.

This little disc of a cleaner may seem small and harmless, but beneath that unsuspecting cover breathes the lungs of a giant. The Roborock Q5 Max+'s vacuum motor can output up to 5,500 Pa of hyperforce suction power, snagging dirt, dust, and particulates of all shapes and sizes from all kinds of flooring types, from hardwood to carpet to tile. For those stubborn, tangled up messes, such as pet hairs wrapped up in the fibers of your carpet, the built-in DuoRoller brush will tear it all up for easy capturing, and without getting itself tangled to boot.

When the Roborock Q5 Max+ is done sucking up messes, it returns to its recharging station, where it both juices its battery and empties its contents into the station's dust receptacle. The station's 2.5L dust bag is deep enough to hold seven weeks worth of dry messes, and when it's full, all you have to do is swap it out with a fresh one to keep the good times rolling. If you have a complicated cleaning situation, you can customize the Roborock Q5 Max+'s patterns and schedule in the Roborock smartphone app, creating detailed 3D cleaning maps. It's also fully compatible with most smart assistants like Alexa and Google Home, so you can integrate it into your existing smart home setup.

