Roborock Qrevo Series: Experience The Peak Of Robo Vacuum Technology This Prime Day

If you're looking for some serious cleaning muscle, now is the time to power up to the Roborck Qrevo Master, on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days for $949.99 — a whopping 41% off its usual price. The Roborock Qrevo Master features app integration, built-in mops, and a multifunctional dock, and it boasts a lot of suction power, capping out at 10,000 Pa. That's enough oomph to suck a crusted-on mess right up and out of your carpet fibers. Of course, with the help of the dual rubber brushes, they don't have much chance of sticking either way. Those brushes feature concealed scrapers that grab and chop up loose hair and pet fur, preventing tangles.

Advertisement

In addition to the brushes, the Roborock Qrevo Master features a special FlexiArm brush for cleaning tight, narrow nooks, reaching out into gaps as tight as 1.85mm to deliver precise dirt-busting. For wet messes, the Roborock Qrevo Master once again boasts the series' dual spinning mop setup, though if your wet mess is specifically on a fibrous surface like a carpet, the Carpet Boost+ system kicks in to deliver more powerful, thorough scrubbing to really work it over and get that gunk out of there. If you have pets, you can also use the Roborock Qrevo Master as a mobile two-way camera and microphone to check up on them while you're gone, allowing it to double as a home pet camera.

The Roborock Qrevo Master comes bundled with the 3.0 version of the multifunctional dock, which utilizes Intelligent Dirt Detection to selectively scrub out the mops in the spots where they're most soiled with hot water and air to prevent musty odors. The dock handles all of the robot's upkeep, but in addition to that, it's also self-cleaning, scrubbing its own surfaces so the robot isn't sitting in its own filth every time it returns.

Advertisement