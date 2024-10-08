Roborock Qrevo Series: Experience The Peak Of Robo Vacuum Technology This Prime Day
Over the course of the last couple of decades, the robotic vacuum cleaner has gone from a curious novelty to a mainstay household helper. Robotic vacuums keep our living spaces cleaner and help take some of the slack in our busy lives. Nobody understands this better than Roborock, one of the leading brands in intelligent cleaning developments, delivering next-generation robotic vacuums to over 15 million satisfied customers.
Out of all of Roborock's cleaning tech offerings, some of the most attractive are the Qrevo series of robotic vacuums, including the Roborock Qrevo S, Roborock Qrevo Master, and Roborock Qrevo Curv. These vacuums not only conquer all kinds of messes with a combination of powerful suction and spinning mops, but they even handle the entire post-work process with the help of advanced upkeep stations.
If you've been interested in the Qrevo series or other Roborock vacuums but have been deterred by the price tag, keep your eyes peeled for Prime Day sales starting on October 7. Just about every major Roborock offering will be steeply discounted. This could be a great opportunity to pick up a Roborock Qrevo vacuum for yourself, or send a subtle suggestion to a cleaning-averse family member or friend for the holidays.
The Roborock Qrevo Master brings a lot of muscle to the job
If you're looking for some serious cleaning muscle, now is the time to power up to the Roborck Qrevo Master, on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days for $949.99 — a whopping 41% off its usual price. The Roborock Qrevo Master features app integration, built-in mops, and a multifunctional dock, and it boasts a lot of suction power, capping out at 10,000 Pa. That's enough oomph to suck a crusted-on mess right up and out of your carpet fibers. Of course, with the help of the dual rubber brushes, they don't have much chance of sticking either way. Those brushes feature concealed scrapers that grab and chop up loose hair and pet fur, preventing tangles.
In addition to the brushes, the Roborock Qrevo Master features a special FlexiArm brush for cleaning tight, narrow nooks, reaching out into gaps as tight as 1.85mm to deliver precise dirt-busting. For wet messes, the Roborock Qrevo Master once again boasts the series' dual spinning mop setup, though if your wet mess is specifically on a fibrous surface like a carpet, the Carpet Boost+ system kicks in to deliver more powerful, thorough scrubbing to really work it over and get that gunk out of there. If you have pets, you can also use the Roborock Qrevo Master as a mobile two-way camera and microphone to check up on them while you're gone, allowing it to double as a home pet camera.
The Roborock Qrevo Master comes bundled with the 3.0 version of the multifunctional dock, which utilizes Intelligent Dirt Detection to selectively scrub out the mops in the spots where they're most soiled with hot water and air to prevent musty odors. The dock handles all of the robot's upkeep, but in addition to that, it's also self-cleaning, scrubbing its own surfaces so the robot isn't sitting in its own filth every time it returns.
The versatile Roborock Qrevo S covers all of your cleaning needs
If you're looking for a good entry point into Roborock's Qrevo series, then the simplest model on offer is the Roborock Qrevo S, on sale for $519.99 on Prime Day, more than 30% off its usual tag. Of course, that's only "simple" relative to the rest of the Qrevo line, because the Roborock Qrevo S is definitely no slouch when it comes to the cleaning arts.
The Roborock Qrevo S boasts a healthy 7,000 Pa of suction force, backed up by a multi-directional floating brush. These features work in tandem to snag dry messes from just about any type of floor, including hardwood, tile, and carpet. Dry messes aren't the only order of the day, though; with the power of built-in spinning mops, the Roborock Qrevo S can tackle wet messes with up to 200 RPM of rotating action, paired with 30 different water flow settings for your ideal level of scrubbing. If you're worried about the mops scuffing things, don't, because the vacuum has 10mm auto-lifting tech that allows it to automatically transition between vacuuming and scrubbing.
The Roborck Qrevo S features automatic avoidance, detecting and circumventing hazards with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D Mapping, bolstered further by direct input from you via the Roborock app. You can set maps and schedules for cleanings to keep the Roborock Qrevo S on your preferred path as it works through your home. When it's done, it returns to its multifunctional dock to empty its dust container and get its mops sanitized. The dock refills the water tank and empties the dust receptacle all on its own, only requiring emptying from you every seven weeks or so.
The Qrevo Curv is one of Roborock's most advanced models
If you're looking to get truly serious with Roborock's Qrevo series, then it's time to rocket to the top of the line: the Roborock Qrevo Curv. This is the most advanced member of the series and one of the most technologically impressive vacuums on the market, period. This marvel of cleaning engineering is available for 19% off its usual price on Prime Day at $1,299.99.
The Qrevo Curv packs the epitome of the usual Roborock vacuum features. The vacuum decimates with a terrifying 18,500 Pa of Hyperforce suction, so powerful that even minute flecks of dust can't hope to escape. The DuoDivide main brush and FlexiArm side brush can detangle even the thickest bundles of shed hair, and in the most cramped confines, safely guiding all of it into the dust receptacle. This impressive vacuum boasts a 100 percent hair removal rate with zero tangling!
Another really cool feature on the Roborock Qrevo Curv is its AdaptiLift chassis. This innovative system allows it to effortlessly navigate doorways and adjust for different types of carpet, thus preventing carpet fibers from blocking the suction inlet. Its adjustable wheels and self-raising chassis allows it to safely navigate floor obstructions up to 4 cm high.
With the Roborock app, you can set maps and routes as usual, though with the Qrevo Curv's advanced RGB cameras, it's not as necessary as it would normally be. These cameras, backed by structured light and Reactive AI, can spot and evade all kinds of obstacles in the heat of the moment. It's even programmed to recognize 62 different types of major obstacles right out of the box. Speaking of the box, it also comes bundled with a sleek and stylish version of the 3.0 multifunctional dock, boasting the same cleaning and upkeep features as the Qrevo Master in a smaller, more chic package.
Check out the full array of Roborock products on Prime Big Deal Day
Just about every Roborock vacuum will be on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in October, so if these three members of the Qrevo series don't do it for you, there are plenty of other options to peruse.
Besides the S, Master, and Curv, there's a fourth member of the Qrevo series, the Roborck Qrevo Plus, which serves as a nice middle ground between the S and the Master with a $579.99 sale price during Prime Days. Outside of the Qrevo series, there's also the Q series, including the Roborock Q5 Max+, Roborock Q7 Max+, and more, which collectively serve as a bit more of an accessible and affordable entry point into the Roborock family of devices. The simplest member of the Q family, the Roborock Q5 Pro, will only run you $179.99 on Prime Day.
Visit the Roborock Amazon page starting on October 7 to check out all of these unbeatable deals yourself.