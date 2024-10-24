Warning: Certain Cordless Drills Sold On Amazon Have Risk Of Exploding, Says CPSC
Do you happen to have an AILUKI-branded cordless drill lying around in your garage? If yes, it's important that you pay attention to a warning issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC has asked all consumers in possession of the said product to immediately cease using them after these drills were linked to several cases of fires, and one confirmed report of a burn injury.
According to the CPSC report, the commission received as many as nine separate complaints centered around the AILUKI cordless drill. While the commission hasn't revealed the timeline of these separate incidents, it appears as though the product is affected by multiple issues, ranging from explosions, ignitions, smoking, overheating, and even melting. These incidents also ended up damaging property worth over $3,000.
The warning, issued on October 24, 2024, covers a single Cordless drill product from AILUKI which, according to the CPSC, was sold on several popular e-commerce platforms — including Amazon, Desertcart.com, and Snapklik.com between September 2020 and September 2024.
To make it easier to identify the drills affected by this issue, the CPSC has also shared images of these machines. The easiest way to identify these machines is via the prominent AILUKI brand name printed on the side of the drill and the case it comes in. In addition to the brand name, these drills also had a prominent logo that reads "Lithium" on the handle.
Manufacturer unresponsive to CPSC's recall requests
After the CPSC began receiving a stream of complaints surrounding the AILUKI cordless drill, the agency attempted to contact the manufacturer — Shenzhen Nuoyafangzhou Dianzishangwu Youxiangongsi — to obtain a response. The company has, thus far, not responded to requests from the CPSC to conduct a product recall.
Given the circumstances, the commission has urged all persons in possession of the machine in question to immediately remove the battery packs from the drills and dispose of the machine, as they pose a risk of serious injury and even death.
The commission has also asked users to follow local hazardous waste disposal procedures while undertaking this exercise. Given that these drills use lithium-ion batteries, they should not be thrown away with your regular trash. The CPSC also doesn't recommend using battery recycling boxes for these possibly defective batteries.
The AILUKI cordless drills are no longer listed on Amazon, but when they were, these machines were sold for extremely low prices, ranging between $26 and $51. In case you are in possession of one of these AILUKI cordless drills and have encountered a similar issue with it, it might be a good idea to contact the CPSC with all the details via their website. Additionally, if you are in the market for a new drill, you might want to find out if a cordless drill is right for your use case.