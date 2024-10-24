Warning: Certain Cordless Drills Sold On Amazon Have Risk Of Exploding, Says CPSC

Do you happen to have an AILUKI-branded cordless drill lying around in your garage? If yes, it's important that you pay attention to a warning issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC has asked all consumers in possession of the said product to immediately cease using them after these drills were linked to several cases of fires, and one confirmed report of a burn injury.

Advertisement

According to the CPSC report, the commission received as many as nine separate complaints centered around the AILUKI cordless drill. While the commission hasn't revealed the timeline of these separate incidents, it appears as though the product is affected by multiple issues, ranging from explosions, ignitions, smoking, overheating, and even melting. These incidents also ended up damaging property worth over $3,000.

The warning, issued on October 24, 2024, covers a single Cordless drill product from AILUKI which, according to the CPSC, was sold on several popular e-commerce platforms — including Amazon, Desertcart.com, and Snapklik.com between September 2020 and September 2024.

To make it easier to identify the drills affected by this issue, the CPSC has also shared images of these machines. The easiest way to identify these machines is via the prominent AILUKI brand name printed on the side of the drill and the case it comes in. In addition to the brand name, these drills also had a prominent logo that reads "Lithium" on the handle.

Advertisement