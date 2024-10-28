How To Calibrate Your Samsung Washing Machine (And When You Should)

The smart home is taking over the world. Basically, all TVs still on the market are smart TVs, for example, and more and more, as time passes, any gadget or appliance that could potentially benefit from having an onboard computer and/or Wi-Fi connectivity will get it. It can be an optional feature, or it can be ubiquitous the way that it's become for TVs, but if there's a market for it, it exists. Even if some smart appliances, like smart refrigerators, are largely gimmicks, there's clearly enough demand for them to be an expensive upgrade option for homeowners in the market for a new refrigerator. And in some cases, like washing machines, it can help you run a more efficient laundry cycle.

Officially speaking, Samsung's smart home line of washing machines uses weight detection to provide the best possible results for each load. Not only does it help control the amount of water used, but it also reduces excess vibrations and, thus, higher noise levels during washing cycles. However, if the machine has recently been moved, its weight detection may not be entirely accurate. In that scenario, it's best to run the built-in calibration cycle to make absolutely sure that the machine is properly detecting the weight of each load of laundry. This only takes a few minutes, and it's very easy to do if you follow the simple instructions.