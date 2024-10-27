How To Recover Deleted Files On Google Docs

Google provides a way to recover deleted files through its Support platform, but there are a couple of important conditions. First, you must be the owner of the deleted files, meaning you either created them or have full access permissions if they were shared with you. If you've deleted files you don't own, you won't be able to recover them using this method. In that case, it's best to ask the file owner to resend them. The second condition is that the files must have been deleted from your trash within the last 25 days. If both of these apply to your situation, the recovery process is pretty simple.

Start by going to Google's File Recovery page on your browser and sign in with your Google account. You can skip over the introductory section since it mostly repeats the caveats we just covered. Just be sure you're signed in with the account that originally deleted the file. Then, scroll down to fill out the form with the required details, check the consent box, and click Submit. After submitting, you'll receive a confirmation and an email with the details of your request. Google will typically update you on the recovery status within an hour. If successful, the files will be restored to your Drive, where you can find them using the search tool.