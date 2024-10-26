Why Chrysler Destroyed 93 First-Generation Dodge Vipers
The Dodge Viper launched in the early 90s with a special V-10 engine, 400 horsepower and even more torque. This brawny sports car featured its unique engine and body style due in part to Lamborghini, which was owned by Chrysler during this period and was assigned to work on the project. However, this was not a lavish vehicle, but one solely concerned with power, as the Dodge Viper lacked several basic features.
This legendary car lasted a total of five generations, finally ending production in 2017. With undeniable popularity, Dodge is still selling new Vipers, even though they've been discontinued for years.
Around 2004, the automaker donated many pre-production original Vipers to eager schools training up the next crop of talented mechanics. These Vipers offered some educational institutions a rare opportunity to have students study and work on such an iconic performance machine.
Sadly, around a decade later, Chrysler decided it was time to have their classic supercars demolished, much to the dismay of teachers, students, and auto enthusiasts alike. Despite pleas from the automotive community in the form of petitions to save the doomed cars, videos started surfacing of Dodge Vipers being smashed and mangled by junkyard excavators. But what initially seemed like a cruel move on the part of the automaker may be focused around a few incidents involving the Vipers (which weren't street legal) and the subsequent liability it placed on the company going forward.
Chrysler's official statement and speculation around the demolition order
After the Puget Sound Community College battle against Chrysler in regards to the donated Vipers was making headlines, the automaker responded with an official statement on the matter. Essentially, the Chrysler Group reiterated the terms of their donation, which included instances in which the vehicles would be scrapped, such as when their educational value had dropped. The automaker also explained that this specific model holds little significance in terms of historical preservation, countering the voices determined to save the educational Vipers.
However, there is more to the story and another potential reason Chrysler wanted these Vipers crushed. These donated Vipers were never meant to be driven out in the streets. In fact, they had neither a speed limiter nor any type of emissions reduction technology installed, making it illegal to drive them on public roadways.
Unfortunately, that appears to be exactly what happened. South Puget Sound Community College automotive professor Norm Chapman revealed to local news outlet WHNT that one of the vehicles in his possession had been ordered destroyed by Chrysler. Chapman believed Chrysler was responding to incidents where two Vipers crashed while being driven illegally. Though you can probably understand the temptation faced by eager students staring down the prospect of unleashing a supercar, Chrysler's legal counsel wasn't forgiving. After all, the automaker may have been facing a seven-figure liability claim as they were responsible for the Vipers.
While Chrysler officially denies any knowledge of legal matters involving accidents and their donated Vipers, in the end, 93 Dodge supercars met a grisly fate.