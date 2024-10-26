Why Chrysler Destroyed 93 First-Generation Dodge Vipers

The Dodge Viper launched in the early 90s with a special V-10 engine, 400 horsepower and even more torque. This brawny sports car featured its unique engine and body style due in part to Lamborghini, which was owned by Chrysler during this period and was assigned to work on the project. However, this was not a lavish vehicle, but one solely concerned with power, as the Dodge Viper lacked several basic features.

This legendary car lasted a total of five generations, finally ending production in 2017. With undeniable popularity, Dodge is still selling new Vipers, even though they've been discontinued for years.

Around 2004, the automaker donated many pre-production original Vipers to eager schools training up the next crop of talented mechanics. These Vipers offered some educational institutions a rare opportunity to have students study and work on such an iconic performance machine.

Sadly, around a decade later, Chrysler decided it was time to have their classic supercars demolished, much to the dismay of teachers, students, and auto enthusiasts alike. Despite pleas from the automotive community in the form of petitions to save the doomed cars, videos started surfacing of Dodge Vipers being smashed and mangled by junkyard excavators. But what initially seemed like a cruel move on the part of the automaker may be focused around a few incidents involving the Vipers (which weren't street legal) and the subsequent liability it placed on the company going forward.

