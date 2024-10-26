The Reason Why Jets Leave White Trails In The Sky

These days, jets soaring in the skies above is a pretty common sight. After all, humanity has come a long way when it comes to air travel over. Now, we have it down to a science, with some of the most advanced fighter jets out there surveying the skies and commercial airliners transporting passengers each and every day. Despite this, not everyone is well-versed in how jets work or the byproducts of their operation. One of the most prominent points of confusion is the white lines that are often seen from the ground trailing behind in-flight jets.

Advertisement

Seeing white streaks across the sky emanating from a jet is normal. These are known as "contrails," since they're just, as the name implies, trails of condensation. Jet fuel combustion leads to the creation of water vapor, which forms ice crystals, or condensation, at such high, cold altitudes. Overall, contrails are not harmful to humans, despite the prevailing theory that they're actually chemical trails, also known as chemtrails. There's a long-held conspiracy that they contain chemicals or even metals that could pose a threat to public health.

While contrails may not present a danger to humans, not only do they present a big problem for stealth planes that scientists can't hide, but they do, unfortunately, have a negative impact on the environment.

Advertisement