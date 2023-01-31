The One Big Problem With Stealth Planes Scientists Can't Fix

Even people who aren't experts in aviation technology are often able to pick out stealth aircraft when they see one. There's something distinctive about the unlikely jagged edges and dark metallic facades that captures the imagination. Overall, the designers and users of these aircraft don't especially mind this fact, because modern stealth technology isn't really meant to make things less visible to the naked eye. It's meant to make things less visible to radar, infrared, and other sophisticated detection methods.

Under ideal circumstances, stealth aircraft would be nearly impossible to see with your eyes under operational conditions. They have a tendency to fly at extremely fast speeds and high altitudes, which means they're not realistically any more likely to be detected by a person on the ground than a spy satellite. However, ideal circumstances are not always available.

In this way, the most persistent enemies of stealth aircraft are not rival nation-states, but weather conditions. Ambient temperature and humidity can conspire in the wake of a passing plane to create condensation trails — frequently shortened to "contrails" — which may as well be skywriting messages that say, "There's a stealth plane at the end of this line!" For military applications, this is vexing at best, and can otherwise be perilous.