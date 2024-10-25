The Story Behind The Fictional MiG-28 Jet In 'Top Gun'

One of Tom Cruise's most iconic roles was as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in 1986's "Top Gun." Maverick is a naval aviator who gets sent to the Navy's Fighter Weapons School, known as the titular TopGun. Unlike other military movies that show soldiers and pilots go off to war and fight, the film is less about combat and more about showing off multiple fighter jets. But that doesn't mean there was zero dogfighting in the prolific film. In fact, there were two instances where the Navy pilots went up against adversaries. In both cases, the enemy pilots flew what were called MiG-28s.

Advertisement

Make no mistake, MiG fighter jets are the real deal, manufactured by the Russian company Mikoyan. There are multiple countries that fly the MiG-29, MiG-25, and even the MiG-31. However, no country uses what "Top Gun" called the MiG-28. It doesn't exist. The plane in the '80s flick was a repainted Northrop Grumman F-5 Tiger. The movie had some fun with this fictitious plane, alluding to the real jet by giving some technical details about the MiG-28 when Charlie (Kelly McGillis) says, "Now, then, as most of you know, the F-5 doesn't have the thrust-to-weight ratio that the MiG-28 has."

The movie came out at the height of the Cold War. Not only was every nation antsy and threatening to go nuclear, it would have been impossible for director Tony Scott to get his hands on a real MiG at the time. So the filmmakers instead used an American fighter and gave it a unique paint job that vaguely alluded to a communist nation. It could have been the USSR, China, or even North Korea.

Advertisement