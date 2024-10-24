How To Change The Time On A Roku TV

There are plenty of ways you can maximize your Roku TV or device, and some of the methods you probably aren't even aware of. For instance, even though Roku devices are largely a platform to access all your streaming services from one avenue, you can actually view a lot of free content as well, including live television.

When you select Live TV from the Roku home page's side panel, you can quickly check out what's airing at what time via the Channel Guide app. Showtimes should adjust depending on your location. However, some users online have reported that their Roku device is set to an incorrect time zone, which reportedly results in an inaccurate listing of ongoing live TV shows, which can be frustrating.

If you find that your Roku TV or streaming player's clock doesn't match your local time, you can change the time settings so that the live TV show lineup synchronizes accordingly.